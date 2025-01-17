iifl-logo-icon 1
171.64
(0.44%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.21

-35.42

0.55

-7.74

Op profit growth

15.43

-156.55

-40.6

15.4

EBIT growth

-98.16

-6.65

-41.45

25.84

Net profit growth

-262.08

-37.23

-26.9

12.89

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.27

-1.49

1.7

2.88

EBIT margin

0.06

2.56

1.77

3.04

Net profit margin

-1.8

0.84

0.86

1.19

RoCE

0.08

5.51

8.07

15.12

RoNW

-1.26

0.79

1.4

2.03

RoA

-0.64

0.45

0.98

1.48

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-18.87

11.64

18.55

24.77

Dividend per share

0

0

1.5

3

Cash EPS

-19.87

10.57

17.57

24.47

Book value per share

355.05

392.46

339.29

320.94

Valuation ratios

P/E

-3.36

3.01

8.12

7.91

P/CEPS

-3.19

3.31

8.57

8

P/B

0.17

0.08

0.44

0.61

EV/EBIDTA

225.4

9.96

7.13

3.03

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

8.09

14.22

Tax payout

5.57

-36.28

-18.65

-34.4

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

243.17

175.92

101.45

115.5

Inventory days

8.48

15.91

11.19

11.36

Creditor days

-52.3

-107.94

-133.17

-170.78

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.04

-2.1

-2.51

-2.48

Net debt / equity

0.87

0.83

0.37

0

Net debt / op. profit

-13.01

-15.93

3.47

0.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-99.05

-99.2

-96.68

-95.56

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.15

-0.12

-0.1

Other costs

-3.04

-2.13

-1.48

-1.45

