|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.21
-35.42
0.55
-7.74
Op profit growth
15.43
-156.55
-40.6
15.4
EBIT growth
-98.16
-6.65
-41.45
25.84
Net profit growth
-262.08
-37.23
-26.9
12.89
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2.27
-1.49
1.7
2.88
EBIT margin
0.06
2.56
1.77
3.04
Net profit margin
-1.8
0.84
0.86
1.19
RoCE
0.08
5.51
8.07
15.12
RoNW
-1.26
0.79
1.4
2.03
RoA
-0.64
0.45
0.98
1.48
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-18.87
11.64
18.55
24.77
Dividend per share
0
0
1.5
3
Cash EPS
-19.87
10.57
17.57
24.47
Book value per share
355.05
392.46
339.29
320.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
-3.36
3.01
8.12
7.91
P/CEPS
-3.19
3.31
8.57
8
P/B
0.17
0.08
0.44
0.61
EV/EBIDTA
225.4
9.96
7.13
3.03
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
8.09
14.22
Tax payout
5.57
-36.28
-18.65
-34.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
243.17
175.92
101.45
115.5
Inventory days
8.48
15.91
11.19
11.36
Creditor days
-52.3
-107.94
-133.17
-170.78
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.04
-2.1
-2.51
-2.48
Net debt / equity
0.87
0.83
0.37
0
Net debt / op. profit
-13.01
-15.93
3.47
0.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-99.05
-99.2
-96.68
-95.56
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.15
-0.12
-0.1
Other costs
-3.04
-2.13
-1.48
-1.45
