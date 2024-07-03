Kothari Products Ltd Summary

Kothari Products Limited (KPL), the flagship Company of Kothari Group was incorporated on September 17, 1983. The Company is engaged in the business of Real Estate and International Trade. It manufactures and exports Pan Parag, Pan Masala, Gutkha and Parag Zarda in India.The Company, promoted by M M Kothari in September 2003 as a private company, was converted into a public company in November 1994. KPL Pioneered the revolutionary concept of low-priced pouch packaging of Pan Masala in 1985. Pan Parag Consists of Areca nut, Cardamom, Katha, Calcium and sandalwood. The Technology adopted by the Company is completely indigeneous. The Company markets Pan Masala under the brand name Pan Parag, Flavoured Chewing Tobacco under the brand name Parag and packs Coconut oil under the brand name 7-up.The Company has its Pan Masala & Gutkha Plant located at Kanpur (UP), Jorhat, (Assam) and Noida (UP) and its Beverages Plant located at Kanpur (UP), Nadiad (Gujarat) and Thane (Maharashtra).The Company has Subsidiaries namely Sukhdum Constructions and Developers Ltd, Arti Web-Developers pvt Ltd.The Companies Products are exported directly and through Merchant Exporters to Mexico, Australia, Singapore, Middle East, Japan, Kenya, South Africa, U.K, New Zealand, Canada, Malaysia, Thailand etc.,The Company went public with its maiden issue in March 1995 at a premium of Rs.200/- to disinvest the promoters shareholding.The Company during 2000-2001 entered in to a royalty agreement with Kothari Pouches for Manufacturing and marketing of Zarda under the name of PAN PARAG. The Company also launched PAN PARAG MAWA and GUTKA-2000 IN 2000. The Company also launched PAN PARAG KHAINI on 8th December 2000, in selected areas of South India.The Company launched two new products: PARAG Sada Pan Masala & PAN PARAG 100% Gutkha in the year 2001-2002. The Erection work at Ahmedabad factory got completed and production started w.e.f 25th July, 2002.During 2002-2003, the Company launched three new products namely PARAG SUGANDHIT SUPARI, PAN PARAG ONE 2 ONE & PAN PARAG 100% ZARDA. The Company, during the year 2003-2004 appointed one new Franchise at Kathmandu, Nepal for manufacturing the products of the Company under its brand name Parag. In November 2003, Kothari Pouches Ltd & Kothari Beverages Pvt Ltd amalgamated with the Company which became operative and was effective from the Appointed date, 1st April 2002. During the year 2004-2005 Arti Web Developers Pvt Ltd became Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.The Company already had Sukhdham Constructions & Developers Ltd. & Arti Web-Developers Pvt.Ltd., as its wholly ownedsubsidiary companies. During the year 2008, Pan Parag India Ltd., incorporated on 13th April, 2007 as 100% subsidiary of the Company, has ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company and MK Web Tech Pvt. Ltd. has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Further, the Company had acquired 90% Equity stake of SPPL Hotels Pvt. Ltd. thereby making the aforesaid Company its subsidiary and later on divested 44.1% Equity stake of the aforesaid Company thereby the aforesaid Company ceased to be its subsidiary. Further, a new Company Kothari Products Singapore Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated in Singapore by the Company as its subsidiary on 21st May, 2008. The Company also acquired 100% stake in KPL Exports Pvt. Ltd. on 3rd June, 2008, thereby making the aforesaid Company its wholly owned subsidiary.The Company already had Sukhdham Constructions &. Developers Ltd., Atti Web-Developers Pvt. Ltd., MK Web-Tech Pvt. Ltd. andKPL Exports Pvt. Ltd. as its wholly owned subsidiary Companies and Kothari Products Singapore Pvt. Ltd. as its subsidiary Company.During the year 2009, IMK Hotels Pvt. Ltd. incorporated on 6th August, 2008 and became 100% subsidiary Company of the Company on 3rd February, 2009. During the year 2008-09, the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Pan Parag India Ltd. for the Demerger of PanMasala, Beverages & Trading Divisions of the Company in Pan Parag India Ltd. was approved by Honble High Court of Allahabad on 16th September, 2008 which became effective from 18th November, 2008 pursuant to which the Pan Masala, Beverages & Trading Divisions of the Company were transferred to Pan Parag India Ltd..During the financial year 2011-12, three new subsidiaries were added namely:- Riverview Land Developers Pvt. Ltd., Pinehills (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. & Blackplinth Realtors Pvt. Ltd. During the financial year 2012-13, one subsidiary was added namely Masscorp Limited which had ceased to be a Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 25th March, 2013. Further, Arti Web-Developers Pvt. Ltd. had also ceased to be a Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 1st January, 2013. During the financial year 2013-14 IMK Hotels Pvt. Ltd. ceased to be a Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 2nd September, 2013. During the year 2014-15 Bhojeshwar Realtors Pvt. Ltd. ceased to be an associate company and Neelanchal Con-tech Pvt. Ltd. became an associate company. During the financial year 2016-17, Sukhdham Constructions & Developers Ltd & Riverview Land Developers Pvt Ltd ceased to be the subsidiaries of the Company on 25 February 2017 and 20 March 2017 respectively. M/s. Raj Power Parts & Engg. Co. (Pvt.) Ltd. became associate of Company. During the year 2017-18, M/s Adyashakti Realtors Pvt. Ltd. became the subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 21st March, 2018.During the year 2018-19, M/s. Blackplinth Realtors Pvt. Ltd. a Subsidiary Company, ceased to be a Subsidiary company. In 2019-20, M/s Neelanchal Con-Tech Private Limited, an Associate Company ceased to be an Associate Company of the Company. During the year 2021-22 the Scheme of Amalgamation of the Companys wholly owned subsidiary company i.e. M/s Adyashakti Realtors Limited with the Company was approved by The Regional Director, New Delhi vide its order dated 14th September, 2021 for aforesaid merger of M/s.Adyashakti Realtors Ltd. (ARL) which accordingly became effective from 7 December, 2021.