INTIMATION OF BOOK CLOSURE Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that our Board of Directors has decided to close the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from Saturday, the 711 September, 2024 to Saturday. the 1411 September, 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.