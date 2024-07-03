iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd Share Price

55.2
(-3.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:14:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open57.99
  • Day's High59.93
  • 52 Wk High58.9
  • Prev. Close57.3
  • Day's Low54.5
  • 52 Wk Low 41.28
  • Turnover (lac)2,877.5
  • P/E110.29
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value30.25
  • EPS0.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,022.14
  • Div. Yield0.17
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

57.99

Prev. Close

57.3

Turnover(Lac.)

2,877.5

Day's High

59.93

Day's Low

54.5

52 Week's High

58.9

52 Week's Low

41.28

Book Value

30.25

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,022.14

P/E

110.29

EPS

0.52

Divi. Yield

0.17

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Jun, 2024

arrow

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 01 Jul, 2024

arrow

10 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:34 PM
Oct-2024Oct-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.91%

Non-Promoter- 0.26%

Institutions: 0.26%

Non-Institutions: 25.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

127.21

127.21

127.21

113.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,706.23

1,650.51

1,237.94

243.32

Net Worth

3,833.44

1,777.72

1,365.15

357.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1.05

0.8

0.56

14.57

yoy growth (%)

31.46

41.45

-96.09

-93.99

Raw materials

-1.04

-0.8

-0.56

-12.79

As % of sales

98.32

99.77

99.64

87.76

Employee costs

-1.12

-0.97

-1.41

-1.39

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

149.21

-0.23

-1.52

-8.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0.69

0

Working capital

-1.73

1.82

0.07

-8.86

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.46

41.45

-96.09

-93.99

Op profit growth

20.21

-22.42

-77.93

35.2

EBIT growth

-69,208.42

-85.8

-81.06

35.26

Net profit growth

-62,349.47

-71.09

-89.68

35.26

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

958.44

380.3

47.82

0.8

0.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

958.44

380.3

47.82

0.8

0.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

135.32

16.77

159.29

1.16

0.25

View Annually Results

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Mohan Krishnamoorthy

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh R Gupta

Independent Director

Mohinder Anand

Independent Director

Vikram Chandrakant Shah

Non Executive Director

Manesh Cherian

Independent Director

Sandeep Suhash Aole

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pranjal Mahapure

Additional Director

J P Dange

Additional Director

Satish Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Lloyds Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as Shree Global Tradefin Limited on October 15, 1986 in Mumbai. In November 10, 1986, the company received the certificate for commencement of business. In October 24, 1996, the name of the company was changed to Shree Global Tradefin Ltd and thereafter to Lloyds Enterprises Limited on September 6, 2023.The company is engaged into the trading of iron and steel products. Their products include hot rolled (HR) coils/ cold rolled steel sheet, mild steel (MS) channel/ MS angle and hot rolled plate/ MS beam. In September 2005, the company acquired the majority equity shares capital of Harold International Ltd, Sanford Steel Pvt Ltd and Salvador Steel Pvt Ltd by way of acquisition and thereby all the three companies became the wholly subsidiaries of the company. In April 2009, the company sold their entire shareholding of Revive Buildzone and Dealers Pvt Ltd. Consequently, Revive Buildzone and Dealers Pvt Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company. M/s. Pragya Realty Developers Private Limited has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company during the year 2010-2011. Emetalsteel.Com Private Limited, Halan Properties Private Limited, Triumph Trade & Properties Developers Private Limited and Vidarbha Power Private Limited have ceased to be the associate companies during the year 2017-18.Lloyds Steels Industries Limited became the Subsidiary Company effective from May 21, 2021 through acquisition of 41,44,41,116 Equity Sha
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lloyds Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Lloyds Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹55.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lloyds Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lloyds Enterprises Ltd is ₹7022.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lloyds Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lloyds Enterprises Ltd is 110.29 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lloyds Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lloyds Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lloyds Enterprises Ltd is ₹41.28 and ₹58.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lloyds Enterprises Ltd?

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 6.07% and 1 Month at 16.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lloyds Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lloyds Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.91 %
Institutions - 0.27 %
Public - 25.82 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.