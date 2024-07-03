Summary

Lloyds Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as Shree Global Tradefin Limited on October 15, 1986 in Mumbai. In November 10, 1986, the company received the certificate for commencement of business. In October 24, 1996, the name of the company was changed to Shree Global Tradefin Ltd and thereafter to Lloyds Enterprises Limited on September 6, 2023.The company is engaged into the trading of iron and steel products. Their products include hot rolled (HR) coils/ cold rolled steel sheet, mild steel (MS) channel/ MS angle and hot rolled plate/ MS beam. In September 2005, the company acquired the majority equity shares capital of Harold International Ltd, Sanford Steel Pvt Ltd and Salvador Steel Pvt Ltd by way of acquisition and thereby all the three companies became the wholly subsidiaries of the company. In April 2009, the company sold their entire shareholding of Revive Buildzone and Dealers Pvt Ltd. Consequently, Revive Buildzone and Dealers Pvt Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company. M/s. Pragya Realty Developers Private Limited has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company during the year 2010-2011. Emetalsteel.Com Private Limited, Halan Properties Private Limited, Triumph Trade & Properties Developers Private Limited and Vidarbha Power Private Limited have ceased to be the associate companies during the year 2017-18.Lloyds Steels Industries Limited became the Subsidiary Company effective from May 21, 2021 through acquisition of 41,44,41,116 Equity Sha

