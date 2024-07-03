Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹57.99
Prev. Close₹57.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,877.5
Day's High₹59.93
Day's Low₹54.5
52 Week's High₹58.9
52 Week's Low₹41.28
Book Value₹30.25
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,022.14
P/E110.29
EPS0.52
Divi. Yield0.17
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
127.21
127.21
127.21
113.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,706.23
1,650.51
1,237.94
243.32
Net Worth
3,833.44
1,777.72
1,365.15
357.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1.05
0.8
0.56
14.57
yoy growth (%)
31.46
41.45
-96.09
-93.99
Raw materials
-1.04
-0.8
-0.56
-12.79
As % of sales
98.32
99.77
99.64
87.76
Employee costs
-1.12
-0.97
-1.41
-1.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
149.21
-0.23
-1.52
-8.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0.69
0
Working capital
-1.73
1.82
0.07
-8.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.46
41.45
-96.09
-93.99
Op profit growth
20.21
-22.42
-77.93
35.2
EBIT growth
-69,208.42
-85.8
-81.06
35.26
Net profit growth
-62,349.47
-71.09
-89.68
35.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
958.44
380.3
47.82
0.8
0.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
958.44
380.3
47.82
0.8
0.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
135.32
16.77
159.29
1.16
0.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Mohan Krishnamoorthy
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh R Gupta
Independent Director
Mohinder Anand
Independent Director
Vikram Chandrakant Shah
Non Executive Director
Manesh Cherian
Independent Director
Sandeep Suhash Aole
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pranjal Mahapure
Additional Director
J P Dange
Additional Director
Satish Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Lloyds Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as Shree Global Tradefin Limited on October 15, 1986 in Mumbai. In November 10, 1986, the company received the certificate for commencement of business. In October 24, 1996, the name of the company was changed to Shree Global Tradefin Ltd and thereafter to Lloyds Enterprises Limited on September 6, 2023.The company is engaged into the trading of iron and steel products. Their products include hot rolled (HR) coils/ cold rolled steel sheet, mild steel (MS) channel/ MS angle and hot rolled plate/ MS beam. In September 2005, the company acquired the majority equity shares capital of Harold International Ltd, Sanford Steel Pvt Ltd and Salvador Steel Pvt Ltd by way of acquisition and thereby all the three companies became the wholly subsidiaries of the company. In April 2009, the company sold their entire shareholding of Revive Buildzone and Dealers Pvt Ltd. Consequently, Revive Buildzone and Dealers Pvt Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company. M/s. Pragya Realty Developers Private Limited has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company during the year 2010-2011. Emetalsteel.Com Private Limited, Halan Properties Private Limited, Triumph Trade & Properties Developers Private Limited and Vidarbha Power Private Limited have ceased to be the associate companies during the year 2017-18.Lloyds Steels Industries Limited became the Subsidiary Company effective from May 21, 2021 through acquisition of 41,44,41,116 Equity Sha
Read More
The Lloyds Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹55.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lloyds Enterprises Ltd is ₹7022.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lloyds Enterprises Ltd is 110.29 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lloyds Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lloyds Enterprises Ltd is ₹41.28 and ₹58.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 6.07% and 1 Month at 16.51%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.