Lloyds Enterprises Ltd Key Ratios

56.19
(0.46%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:07:47 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5,841.69

41.45

-96.09

-93.99

Op profit growth

-392.71

-22.42

-77.93

35.2

EBIT growth

-75,171.62

-85.8

-81.06

35.26

Net profit growth

12,359.74

-330.21

-98.78

1,087.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.42

-170.94

-311.7

-55.13

EBIT margin

339.06

-26.83

-267.43

-55.12

Net profit margin

315.83

150.61

-92.54

-298.47

RoCE

28.17

-0.06

-0.46

-2.19

RoNW

7.08

0.09

-0.04

-2.97

RoA

6.56

0.09

-0.04

-2.97

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.22

0

-0.01

0

Dividend per share

0.2

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.17

0.01

0

-0.38

Book value per share

5.8

2.87

2.74

2.94

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.9

0

-119

0

P/CEPS

5.07

219.08

-257.3

-8.72

P/B

1.02

0.81

0.43

1.13

EV/EBIDTA

4.64

-1,208.48

-89.1

-47.22

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-3.82

0

-45.5

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

39.49

136.04

192.44

111.91

Inventory days

186.41

0

0

0

Creditor days

-35.91

-50.21

-46.74

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-158.75

9.11

0

40,180.5

Net debt / equity

0

-0.01

0

-5.96

Net debt / op. profit

-0.49

3.59

0.02

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-24.02

-99.77

-99.64

-87.76

Employee costs

-27.55

-120.97

-247.97

-9.59

Other costs

-39.99

-50.19

-64.07

-57.77

