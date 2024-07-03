iifl-logo-icon 1
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

59.43
(8.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

385.49

323.18

333.7

324.16

149.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

385.49

323.18

333.7

324.16

149.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

23.65

3.56

48.74

63.45

15.13

Total Income

409.14

326.74

382.44

387.61

164.45

Total Expenditure

356.32

300.47

318.47

286.56

124.47

PBIDT

52.81

26.27

63.97

101.05

39.98

Interest

4

2.41

2.03

0.99

1.74

PBDT

48.81

23.86

61.94

100.06

38.23

Depreciation

2.36

2.24

2.83

1.09

0.78

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.7

3.79

8.8

24.44

7.47

Deferred Tax

-2.83

0.65

-2.44

-0.75

-1.6

Reported Profit After Tax

40.58

17.18

52.75

75.28

31.58

Minority Interest After NP

18.39

10.79

24.68

15.09

10.41

Net Profit after Minority Interest

22.07

6.14

20.97

59.8

28.81

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

22.07

6.14

20.97

59.8

28.81

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.32

0.13

0.36

0.59

0.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

127.21

127.21

127.21

127.21

127.21

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.69

8.12

19.16

31.17

26.77

PBDTM(%)

12.66

7.38

18.56

30.86

25.6

PATM(%)

10.52

5.31

15.8

23.22

21.14

