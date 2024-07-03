Lloyds Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
385.49
323.18
333.7
324.16
149.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
385.49
323.18
333.7
324.16
149.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.65
3.56
48.74
63.45
15.13
Total Income
409.14
326.74
382.44
387.61
164.45
Total Expenditure
356.32
300.47
318.47
286.56
124.47
PBIDT
52.81
26.27
63.97
101.05
39.98
Interest
4
2.41
2.03
0.99
1.74
PBDT
48.81
23.86
61.94
100.06
38.23
Depreciation
2.36
2.24
2.83
1.09
0.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.7
3.79
8.8
24.44
7.47
Deferred Tax
-2.83
0.65
-2.44
-0.75
-1.6
Reported Profit After Tax
40.58
17.18
52.75
75.28
31.58
Minority Interest After NP
18.39
10.79
24.68
15.09
10.41
Net Profit after Minority Interest
22.07
6.14
20.97
59.8
28.81
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
22.07
6.14
20.97
59.8
28.81
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.32
0.13
0.36
0.59
0.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
127.21
127.21
127.21
127.21
127.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.69
8.12
19.16
31.17
26.77
PBDTM(%)
12.66
7.38
18.56
30.86
25.6
PATM(%)
10.52
5.31
15.8
23.22
21.14
