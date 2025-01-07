Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1.05
0.8
0.56
14.57
yoy growth (%)
31.46
41.45
-96.09
-93.99
Raw materials
-1.04
-0.8
-0.56
-12.79
As % of sales
98.32
99.77
99.64
87.76
Employee costs
-1.12
-0.97
-1.41
-1.39
As % of sales
106.01
120.97
247.97
9.59
Other costs
-0.55
-0.4
-0.36
-8.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.97
50.19
64.07
57.77
Operating profit
-1.65
-1.37
-1.77
-8.03
OPM
-156.31
-170.94
-311.7
-55.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.02
0
0
Other income
150.92
1.16
0.25
0
Profit before tax
149.21
-0.23
-1.52
-8.03
Taxes
0
0
0.69
0
Tax rate
0
0
-45.5
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
149.21
-0.23
-0.82
-8.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
149.21
-0.23
-0.82
-8.03
yoy growth (%)
-62,349.47
-71.09
-89.68
35.26
NPM
14,100.54
-29.78
-145.74
-55.12
