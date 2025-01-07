iifl-logo-icon 1
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

59.32
(8.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:14:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1.05

0.8

0.56

14.57

yoy growth (%)

31.46

41.45

-96.09

-93.99

Raw materials

-1.04

-0.8

-0.56

-12.79

As % of sales

98.32

99.77

99.64

87.76

Employee costs

-1.12

-0.97

-1.41

-1.39

As % of sales

106.01

120.97

247.97

9.59

Other costs

-0.55

-0.4

-0.36

-8.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.97

50.19

64.07

57.77

Operating profit

-1.65

-1.37

-1.77

-8.03

OPM

-156.31

-170.94

-311.7

-55.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.02

0

0

Other income

150.92

1.16

0.25

0

Profit before tax

149.21

-0.23

-1.52

-8.03

Taxes

0

0

0.69

0

Tax rate

0

0

-45.5

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

149.21

-0.23

-0.82

-8.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

149.21

-0.23

-0.82

-8.03

yoy growth (%)

-62,349.47

-71.09

-89.68

35.26

NPM

14,100.54

-29.78

-145.74

-55.12

