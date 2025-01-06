Lloyds Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
149.21
-0.23
-1.52
-8.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0.69
0
Working capital
-1.73
1.82
0.07
-8.86
Other operating items
Operating
147.48
1.57
-0.75
-16.89
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
147.48
1.57
-0.75
-16.89
Equity raised
1,345.3
473.29
483.84
538.9
Investing
847.42
13.81
-22.7
-30.22
Financing
2.12
2.12
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,342.32
490.8
460.38
491.78
