Lloyds Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

54.55
(-4.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

Lloyds Enterpris FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

149.21

-0.23

-1.52

-8.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0.69

0

Working capital

-1.73

1.82

0.07

-8.86

Other operating items

Operating

147.48

1.57

-0.75

-16.89

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

147.48

1.57

-0.75

-16.89

Equity raised

1,345.3

473.29

483.84

538.9

Investing

847.42

13.81

-22.7

-30.22

Financing

2.12

2.12

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,342.32

490.8

460.38

491.78

Lloyds Enterpris : related Articles

No Record Found



















