Lloyds Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

57.17
(-0.69%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

127.21

127.21

127.21

113.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,706.23

1,650.51

1,237.94

243.32

Net Worth

3,833.44

1,777.72

1,365.15

357.27

Minority Interest

Debt

36.47

17.72

0

2.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3,869.91

1,795.44

1,365.15

359.39

Fixed Assets

1.32

0.01

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3,767.89

1,502.04

1,056.43

209.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.65

0

0

0

Networking Capital

74.95

268.14

308.34

143.3

Inventories

41.17

7.47

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.48

10.22

0.52

0

Debtor Days

179.36

0

Other Current Assets

69.64

251.33

309.36

149.31

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.83

0

Creditor Days

286.28

0

Other Current Liabilities

-36.34

-0.88

-0.71

-6.01

Cash

25.11

25.24

0.39

7.07

Total Assets

3,869.92

1,795.43

1,365.16

359.38

