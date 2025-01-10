Lloyds Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
127.21
127.21
127.21
113.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,706.23
1,650.51
1,237.94
243.32
Net Worth
3,833.44
1,777.72
1,365.15
357.27
Minority Interest
Debt
36.47
17.72
0
2.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3,869.91
1,795.44
1,365.15
359.39
Fixed Assets
1.32
0.01
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,767.89
1,502.04
1,056.43
209.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.65
0
0
0
Networking Capital
74.95
268.14
308.34
143.3
Inventories
41.17
7.47
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.48
10.22
0.52
0
Debtor Days
179.36
0
Other Current Assets
69.64
251.33
309.36
149.31
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.83
0
Creditor Days
286.28
0
Other Current Liabilities
-36.34
-0.88
-0.71
-6.01
Cash
25.11
25.24
0.39
7.07
Total Assets
3,869.92
1,795.43
1,365.16
359.38
