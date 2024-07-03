iifl-logo-icon 1
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

58.27
(-1.95%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

624.73

138.76

28.52

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

624.73

138.76

28.52

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

86.58

16.56

4.31

1.13

0

Total Income

711.31

155.32

32.83

1.13

0

Total Expenditure

550.86

109.4

28.23

0.87

1.26

PBIDT

160.46

45.92

4.6

0.26

-1.26

Interest

4.26

2.81

0.42

0

0

PBDT

156.19

43.11

4.18

0.26

-1.26

Depreciation

2.55

1.61

0.82

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

35.91

6.7

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-4.31

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

122.05

34.8

3.37

0.26

-1.26

Minority Interest After NP

32.55

15.65

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

96.6

18.33

3.29

1.78

-0.66

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-2.1

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

96.6

20.43

3.29

1.78

-0.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.02

0.27

0.03

0.02

-0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

127.21

127.21

127.21

113.95

113.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.68

33.09

16.12

0

0

PBDTM(%)

25

31.06

14.65

0

0

PATM(%)

19.53

25.07

11.81

0

0

