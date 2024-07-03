Lloyds Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
624.73
138.76
28.52
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
624.73
138.76
28.52
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
86.58
16.56
4.31
1.13
0
Total Income
711.31
155.32
32.83
1.13
0
Total Expenditure
550.86
109.4
28.23
0.87
1.26
PBIDT
160.46
45.92
4.6
0.26
-1.26
Interest
4.26
2.81
0.42
0
0
PBDT
156.19
43.11
4.18
0.26
-1.26
Depreciation
2.55
1.61
0.82
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
35.91
6.7
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-4.31
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
122.05
34.8
3.37
0.26
-1.26
Minority Interest After NP
32.55
15.65
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
96.6
18.33
3.29
1.78
-0.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-2.1
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
96.6
20.43
3.29
1.78
-0.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.02
0.27
0.03
0.02
-0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
127.21
127.21
127.21
113.95
113.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.68
33.09
16.12
0
0
PBDTM(%)
25
31.06
14.65
0
0
PATM(%)
19.53
25.07
11.81
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.