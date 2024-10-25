Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

Lloyds Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 10, 2024 that he Board of Directors of the Company have considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Satish Kumar Gupta (DIN: 02914009) as an Additional Director designated as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Lloyds Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 25th October, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. Limited review report and unaudited result (Standalone & Consolidated) for 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Lloyds Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

Lloyds Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve intimation of Board Meeting. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 26/04/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024