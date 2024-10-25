|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Dec 2024
|10 Dec 2024
|Lloyds Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 10, 2024 that he Board of Directors of the Company have considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Satish Kumar Gupta (DIN: 02914009) as an Additional Director designated as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Lloyds Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 25th October, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. Limited review report and unaudited result (Standalone & Consolidated) for 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Lloyds Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|Lloyds Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve intimation of Board Meeting. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 26/04/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|Lloyds Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 23. 01. 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024)
