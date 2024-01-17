|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|10 Jun 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|AGM & 10% Dividend Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, we wish to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, 02nd July, 2024 to Monday, 08th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24.
