|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|8 Jul 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|AGM 08/07/2024 The Annual Report of the company for the Financial Year 2023-24 including the Notice convening Annual General Meeting (Notice), being sent to the members through electronic mode, is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024) We are enclosing herewith the Chairman speech for the 38th AGM of the Company held on 08th July, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through VC/ OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.07.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 08th July, 2024 as required under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.