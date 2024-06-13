iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd AGM

53.7
(0.96%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:27 PM

Lloyds Enterpris CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM8 Jul 20247 Jun 2024
AGM 08/07/2024 The Annual Report of the company for the Financial Year 2023-24 including the Notice convening Annual General Meeting (Notice), being sent to the members through electronic mode, is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024) We are enclosing herewith the Chairman speech for the 38th AGM of the Company held on 08th July, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through VC/ OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.07.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 08th July, 2024 as required under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024)

Lloyds Enterpris: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.