iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhariwalcorp Ltd Share Price

131
(0.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:24:41 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open129.9
  • Day's High131
  • 52 Wk High170
  • Prev. Close129.9
  • Day's Low129.9
  • 52 Wk Low 122.95
  • Turnover (lac)3.14
  • P/E25.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)117.26
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dhariwalcorp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

129.9

Prev. Close

129.9

Turnover(Lac.)

3.14

Day's High

131

Day's Low

129.9

52 Week's High

170

52 Week's Low

122.95

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

117.26

P/E

25.83

EPS

5.03

Divi. Yield

0

Dhariwalcorp Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dhariwalcorp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dhariwalcorp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:45 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.49%

Non-Promoter- 3.72%

Institutions: 3.70%

Non-Institutions: 22.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dhariwalcorp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.58

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

2.17

2.41

1.82

Net Worth

8.75

2.51

1.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dhariwalcorp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dhariwalcorp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manish Dhariwal

Whole-time Director

Shakshi Dhariwal

Executive Director

Dilip Dhariwal

Independent Director

Monu Rathi

Independent Director

Ashish Mathur.

Independent Director

Amit Sankhla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saloni Kachhawaha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhariwalcorp Ltd

Summary

Dhariwalcorp Limited was originally incorporated under the name Dhariwalcorp Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 14, 2020, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Dhariwalcorp Limited. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on May 04, 2024, by Registrar of Companies, Centralised Processing Centre.Mr. Manish Dhariwal, Ms. Shakshi Dhariwal and Mr. Dilip Dhariwal are the Current Promoters of the Company. Dhariwalcorp is a trading entity engaged in a comprehensive waxes, industrial chemicals, and petroleum jelly. The Company is involved in processing, purchasing, selling, importing, and trading various types of wax, including Paraffin Wax, Micro Wax, Slack Wax, Carnauba Wax, Microcrystalline Waxes, Semi Refined Paraffin Wax, Yellow Beeswax, Hydrocarbon Wax, Montan Wax, Polyethylene Wax, Vegetable Wax, Residue Wax, Palm Wax, BN Micro Wax, Hydrogenated Palm Wax, Micro Slack Wax, PE Wax, Soya Wax, etc.Additionally, Company trade in industrial chemicals such as Rubber Process Oil, Light Liquid Paraffin (LLP), Citric Acid Monohydrate, Refined Glycerin, Bitumen, Stearic Acid, and Petroleum Jelly, including Paraffin Petroleum Jelly and White Petroleum Jelly. The product encompasses all types of heavy and light chemicals, chemical elements and compounds, petrochemicals, industrial chemicals, mix
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dhariwalcorp Ltd share price today?

The Dhariwalcorp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹131 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhariwalcorp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhariwalcorp Ltd is ₹117.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhariwalcorp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhariwalcorp Ltd is 25.83 and 3.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhariwalcorp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhariwalcorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhariwalcorp Ltd is ₹122.95 and ₹170 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhariwalcorp Ltd?

Dhariwalcorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -8.84%, 3 Month at -16.19% and 1 Month at 5.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhariwalcorp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhariwalcorp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.49 %
Institutions - 3.70 %
Public - 22.81 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhariwalcorp Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.