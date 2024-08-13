Summary

Dhariwalcorp Limited was originally incorporated under the name Dhariwalcorp Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 14, 2020, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Dhariwalcorp Limited. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on May 04, 2024, by Registrar of Companies, Centralised Processing Centre.Mr. Manish Dhariwal, Ms. Shakshi Dhariwal and Mr. Dilip Dhariwal are the Current Promoters of the Company. Dhariwalcorp is a trading entity engaged in a comprehensive waxes, industrial chemicals, and petroleum jelly. The Company is involved in processing, purchasing, selling, importing, and trading various types of wax, including Paraffin Wax, Micro Wax, Slack Wax, Carnauba Wax, Microcrystalline Waxes, Semi Refined Paraffin Wax, Yellow Beeswax, Hydrocarbon Wax, Montan Wax, Polyethylene Wax, Vegetable Wax, Residue Wax, Palm Wax, BN Micro Wax, Hydrogenated Palm Wax, Micro Slack Wax, PE Wax, Soya Wax, etc.Additionally, Company trade in industrial chemicals such as Rubber Process Oil, Light Liquid Paraffin (LLP), Citric Acid Monohydrate, Refined Glycerin, Bitumen, Stearic Acid, and Petroleum Jelly, including Paraffin Petroleum Jelly and White Petroleum Jelly. The product encompasses all types of heavy and light chemicals, chemical elements and compounds, petrochemicals, industrial chemicals, mix

