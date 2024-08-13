SectorTrading
Open₹129.9
Prev. Close₹129.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.14
Day's High₹131
Day's Low₹129.9
52 Week's High₹170
52 Week's Low₹122.95
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)117.26
P/E25.83
EPS5.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.58
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
2.17
2.41
1.82
Net Worth
8.75
2.51
1.92
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manish Dhariwal
Whole-time Director
Shakshi Dhariwal
Executive Director
Dilip Dhariwal
Independent Director
Monu Rathi
Independent Director
Ashish Mathur.
Independent Director
Amit Sankhla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saloni Kachhawaha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dhariwalcorp Ltd
Summary
Dhariwalcorp Limited was originally incorporated under the name Dhariwalcorp Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 14, 2020, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Dhariwalcorp Limited. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on May 04, 2024, by Registrar of Companies, Centralised Processing Centre.Mr. Manish Dhariwal, Ms. Shakshi Dhariwal and Mr. Dilip Dhariwal are the Current Promoters of the Company. Dhariwalcorp is a trading entity engaged in a comprehensive waxes, industrial chemicals, and petroleum jelly. The Company is involved in processing, purchasing, selling, importing, and trading various types of wax, including Paraffin Wax, Micro Wax, Slack Wax, Carnauba Wax, Microcrystalline Waxes, Semi Refined Paraffin Wax, Yellow Beeswax, Hydrocarbon Wax, Montan Wax, Polyethylene Wax, Vegetable Wax, Residue Wax, Palm Wax, BN Micro Wax, Hydrogenated Palm Wax, Micro Slack Wax, PE Wax, Soya Wax, etc.Additionally, Company trade in industrial chemicals such as Rubber Process Oil, Light Liquid Paraffin (LLP), Citric Acid Monohydrate, Refined Glycerin, Bitumen, Stearic Acid, and Petroleum Jelly, including Paraffin Petroleum Jelly and White Petroleum Jelly. The product encompasses all types of heavy and light chemicals, chemical elements and compounds, petrochemicals, industrial chemicals, mix
The Dhariwalcorp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹131 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhariwalcorp Ltd is ₹117.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhariwalcorp Ltd is 25.83 and 3.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhariwalcorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhariwalcorp Ltd is ₹122.95 and ₹170 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhariwalcorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -8.84%, 3 Month at -16.19% and 1 Month at 5.61%.
