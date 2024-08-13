iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhariwalcorp Ltd Company Summary

121
(-3.20%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:24 PM

Dhariwalcorp Limited was originally incorporated under the name Dhariwalcorp Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 14, 2020, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Dhariwalcorp Limited. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on May 04, 2024, by Registrar of Companies, Centralised Processing Centre.Mr. Manish Dhariwal, Ms. Shakshi Dhariwal and Mr. Dilip Dhariwal are the Current Promoters of the Company. Dhariwalcorp is a trading entity engaged in a comprehensive waxes, industrial chemicals, and petroleum jelly. The Company is involved in processing, purchasing, selling, importing, and trading various types of wax, including Paraffin Wax, Micro Wax, Slack Wax, Carnauba Wax, Microcrystalline Waxes, Semi Refined Paraffin Wax, Yellow Beeswax, Hydrocarbon Wax, Montan Wax, Polyethylene Wax, Vegetable Wax, Residue Wax, Palm Wax, BN Micro Wax, Hydrogenated Palm Wax, Micro Slack Wax, PE Wax, Soya Wax, etc.Additionally, Company trade in industrial chemicals such as Rubber Process Oil, Light Liquid Paraffin (LLP), Citric Acid Monohydrate, Refined Glycerin, Bitumen, Stearic Acid, and Petroleum Jelly, including Paraffin Petroleum Jelly and White Petroleum Jelly. The product encompasses all types of heavy and light chemicals, chemical elements and compounds, petrochemicals, industrial chemicals, mixtures, derivatives, articles, compounds, by-products, and activities of a similar nature. It serves various industries including Plywood and Board, Paper Coating, Crayon Manufacturing, Candle Production, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Petroleum Jelly & Cosmetics, Tube & Tire Manufacturing, Match Production, Food Processing, and Adhesive Manufacturing. To ensure timely supply of products, the Company has one processing unit and five warehouses situated at Jodhpur, Rajasthan, two warehouses situated at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, one warehouse situated at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and one warehouse at Mundra, Dist. Kachchh, Gujarat, respectively. The Company is planning the Initial Public Offer of 23,75,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.

