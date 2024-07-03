SectorTrading
Open₹272.15
Prev. Close₹272.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.95
Day's High₹272.15
Day's Low₹260.35
52 Week's High₹400
52 Week's Low₹231.35
Book Value₹185.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)604.11
P/E27.59
EPS9.8
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.16
23.16
23.16
23.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
394.36
348.69
314.03
290.74
Net Worth
417.52
371.85
337.19
313.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
83.36
173.04
140.96
99.58
yoy growth (%)
-51.82
22.76
41.54
24.89
Raw materials
-59.87
-121.77
-100.01
-69.94
As % of sales
71.82
70.37
70.94
70.23
Employee costs
-3.48
-5.18
-2.91
-2.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.14
39.09
32.54
20.53
Depreciation
-1.23
-1
-1.26
-1.24
Tax paid
-3.99
-10.33
-11.17
-7.13
Working capital
-0.65
-11.6
11.82
-13.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.82
22.76
41.54
24.89
Op profit growth
-59.22
24.47
55.19
30.73
EBIT growth
-60.53
19.84
57.06
17.65
Net profit growth
-61.22
34.57
59.45
18.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Satya Brata Dey
Independent Director
Sadhana Adhikary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bijoy Kumar Roy
Independent Director
K D Sarkar
Independent Director
Anil Chandra Bera
Non Executive Director
Rochita Dey
Non Executive Director
Shipra Dey
Additional Director
Rekha Ghosh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sreeleathers Ltd
Summary
Sreeleathers Limited made a humble beginning of the brand Sreeleathers , which dates back more than 3 decades ago, when Sri Satyabrata Dey came to Calcutta and started a business of selling footwear from a little shop on Lindsay street. At a time when wearing leather footwear was seen as a luxury, and the retail industry didnt cater to the middle class population in India, he focused on making good quality leather footwear accessible to everyone.Sreeleathers Limited incorporated in January, 1991. The Company is dealing in the business of trading in footwears & leather Accessories through its retail and wholesale network. The Company has its retail presence in the Metro city and Tier II city areas across India. It has three operational business units, two in New Market area, Kolkata and other in Panchavati Area, Jaipur.
The Sreeleathers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹260.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sreeleathers Ltd is ₹604.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sreeleathers Ltd is 27.59 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sreeleathers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sreeleathers Ltd is ₹231.35 and ₹400 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sreeleathers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.80%, 3 Years at 15.16%, 1 Year at -28.39%, 6 Month at -6.94%, 3 Month at -3.82% and 1 Month at 11.35%.
