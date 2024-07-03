iifl-logo-icon 1
Sreeleathers Ltd Share Price

260.9
(-4.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:55 PM

  • Open272.15
  • Day's High272.15
  • 52 Wk High400
  • Prev. Close272.15
  • Day's Low260.35
  • 52 Wk Low 231.35
  • Turnover (lac)15.95
  • P/E27.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value185.08
  • EPS9.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)604.11
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sreeleathers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sreeleathers Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Sreeleathers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sreeleathers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 6.93%

Institutions: 6.93%

Non-Institutions: 18.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sreeleathers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.16

23.16

23.16

23.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

394.36

348.69

314.03

290.74

Net Worth

417.52

371.85

337.19

313.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

83.36

173.04

140.96

99.58

yoy growth (%)

-51.82

22.76

41.54

24.89

Raw materials

-59.87

-121.77

-100.01

-69.94

As % of sales

71.82

70.37

70.94

70.23

Employee costs

-3.48

-5.18

-2.91

-2.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.14

39.09

32.54

20.53

Depreciation

-1.23

-1

-1.26

-1.24

Tax paid

-3.99

-10.33

-11.17

-7.13

Working capital

-0.65

-11.6

11.82

-13.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.82

22.76

41.54

24.89

Op profit growth

-59.22

24.47

55.19

30.73

EBIT growth

-60.53

19.84

57.06

17.65

Net profit growth

-61.22

34.57

59.45

18.61

No Record Found

Sreeleathers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sreeleathers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Satya Brata Dey

Independent Director

Sadhana Adhikary

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bijoy Kumar Roy

Independent Director

K D Sarkar

Independent Director

Anil Chandra Bera

Non Executive Director

Rochita Dey

Non Executive Director

Shipra Dey

Additional Director

Rekha Ghosh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sreeleathers Ltd

Summary

Sreeleathers Limited made a humble beginning of the brand Sreeleathers , which dates back more than 3 decades ago, when Sri Satyabrata Dey came to Calcutta and started a business of selling footwear from a little shop on Lindsay street. At a time when wearing leather footwear was seen as a luxury, and the retail industry didnt cater to the middle class population in India, he focused on making good quality leather footwear accessible to everyone.Sreeleathers Limited incorporated in January, 1991. The Company is dealing in the business of trading in footwears & leather Accessories through its retail and wholesale network. The Company has its retail presence in the Metro city and Tier II city areas across India. It has three operational business units, two in New Market area, Kolkata and other in Panchavati Area, Jaipur.
Company FAQs

What is the Sreeleathers Ltd share price today?

The Sreeleathers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹260.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sreeleathers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sreeleathers Ltd is ₹604.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sreeleathers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sreeleathers Ltd is 27.59 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sreeleathers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sreeleathers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sreeleathers Ltd is ₹231.35 and ₹400 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sreeleathers Ltd?

Sreeleathers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.80%, 3 Years at 15.16%, 1 Year at -28.39%, 6 Month at -6.94%, 3 Month at -3.82% and 1 Month at 11.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sreeleathers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sreeleathers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 6.93 %
Public - 18.07 %

