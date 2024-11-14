Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SREELEATHERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of board meeting held on 14th November 2024 to consider and take on record the financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September2024. to Considered and Approved the Unaudited(Standalone) Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sep 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SREELEATHERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results (standalone) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Unaudited (standalone) Financial Result for the Quarter ended 30th June ,2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

SREELEATHERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The draft Notice of Postal Ballot and appointment of scrutinizer Outcome of 3rd Meeting of the Board of Directors of Sreeleathers Limited for the Financial Year 2024-25 held on Saturday, 13th JuIy, 2024 for Approved Postal Ballot Notice (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

SREELEATHERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on 26.06.2024 to consider and approve appointment of Additional Director Intimation on the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26.06.2024 and disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

SREELEATHERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Statements and Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024