Sreeleathers Ltd Board Meeting

Sreeleathers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
SREELEATHERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of board meeting held on 14th November 2024 to consider and take on record the financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September2024. to Considered and Approved the Unaudited(Standalone) Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sep 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
SREELEATHERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results (standalone) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Unaudited (standalone) Financial Result for the Quarter ended 30th June ,2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
SREELEATHERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The draft Notice of Postal Ballot and appointment of scrutinizer Outcome of 3rd Meeting of the Board of Directors of Sreeleathers Limited for the Financial Year 2024-25 held on Saturday, 13th JuIy, 2024 for Approved Postal Ballot Notice (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jun 202420 Jun 2024
SREELEATHERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on 26.06.2024 to consider and approve appointment of Additional Director Intimation on the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26.06.2024 and disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
SREELEATHERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Statements and Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024.
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
SREELEATHERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12.02.2024. inter alia to consider and take on record the un- Audited Financial Statements and Results for the Quarter Ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.02.2024 ,Considered and approved the Unaudited (standalone) Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

