Sreeleathers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

258.55
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sreeleathers Ltd

Sreeleathers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.14

39.09

32.54

20.53

Depreciation

-1.23

-1

-1.26

-1.24

Tax paid

-3.99

-10.33

-11.17

-7.13

Working capital

-0.65

-11.6

11.82

-13.19

Other operating items

Operating

9.26

16.15

31.92

-1.03

Capital expenditure

2.94

-5.21

6.58

-6.4

Free cash flow

12.21

10.94

38.5

-7.43

Equity raised

576.21

499.73

412.6

372.67

Investing

-7.76

90.22

13.09

36.28

Financing

3.14

1.24

3.87

5.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

583.8

602.14

468.07

407.06

