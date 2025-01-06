Sreeleathers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.14
39.09
32.54
20.53
Depreciation
-1.23
-1
-1.26
-1.24
Tax paid
-3.99
-10.33
-11.17
-7.13
Working capital
-0.65
-11.6
11.82
-13.19
Other operating items
Operating
9.26
16.15
31.92
-1.03
Capital expenditure
2.94
-5.21
6.58
-6.4
Free cash flow
12.21
10.94
38.5
-7.43
Equity raised
576.21
499.73
412.6
372.67
Investing
-7.76
90.22
13.09
36.28
Financing
3.14
1.24
3.87
5.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
583.8
602.14
468.07
407.06
