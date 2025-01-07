iifl-logo-icon 1
Sreeleathers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

258
(-0.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

83.36

173.04

140.96

99.58

yoy growth (%)

-51.82

22.76

41.54

24.89

Raw materials

-59.87

-121.77

-100.01

-69.94

As % of sales

71.82

70.37

70.94

70.23

Employee costs

-3.48

-5.18

-2.91

-2.47

As % of sales

4.18

2.99

2.06

2.48

Other costs

-3.74

-6.21

-6.01

-6.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.48

3.59

4.26

6.55

Operating profit

16.25

39.86

32.02

20.63

OPM

19.5

23.03

22.72

20.72

Depreciation

-1.23

-1

-1.26

-1.24

Interest expense

-0.32

-0.08

-0.14

-0.27

Other income

0.44

0.31

1.92

1.42

Profit before tax

15.14

39.09

32.54

20.53

Taxes

-3.99

-10.33

-11.17

-7.13

Tax rate

-26.36

-26.43

-34.33

-34.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.15

28.76

21.37

13.4

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

11.15

28.76

21.37

13.4

yoy growth (%)

-61.22

34.57

59.45

18.61

NPM

13.37

16.61

15.16

13.45

