|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
83.36
173.04
140.96
99.58
yoy growth (%)
-51.82
22.76
41.54
24.89
Raw materials
-59.87
-121.77
-100.01
-69.94
As % of sales
71.82
70.37
70.94
70.23
Employee costs
-3.48
-5.18
-2.91
-2.47
As % of sales
4.18
2.99
2.06
2.48
Other costs
-3.74
-6.21
-6.01
-6.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.48
3.59
4.26
6.55
Operating profit
16.25
39.86
32.02
20.63
OPM
19.5
23.03
22.72
20.72
Depreciation
-1.23
-1
-1.26
-1.24
Interest expense
-0.32
-0.08
-0.14
-0.27
Other income
0.44
0.31
1.92
1.42
Profit before tax
15.14
39.09
32.54
20.53
Taxes
-3.99
-10.33
-11.17
-7.13
Tax rate
-26.36
-26.43
-34.33
-34.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.15
28.76
21.37
13.4
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
11.15
28.76
21.37
13.4
yoy growth (%)
-61.22
34.57
59.45
18.61
NPM
13.37
16.61
15.16
13.45
