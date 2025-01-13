Sreeleathers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.16
23.16
23.16
23.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
394.36
348.69
314.03
290.74
Net Worth
417.52
371.85
337.19
313.93
Minority Interest
Debt
2.93
3.15
3.33
3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.39
5.69
4.36
6.11
Total Liabilities
426.84
380.69
344.88
323.04
Fixed Assets
151
151.35
151.57
152.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
263.99
219.06
182.09
159.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.22
0.23
3.06
Networking Capital
1.21
2.2
4.16
3.45
Inventories
12.51
14.38
12.92
11.25
Inventory Days
49.25
Sundry Debtors
0.4
0.34
0.29
0.39
Debtor Days
1.7
Other Current Assets
0.81
0.77
1.24
1.98
Sundry Creditors
-8.9
-8.26
-6.98
-6.43
Creditor Days
28.15
Other Current Liabilities
-3.61
-5.03
-3.31
-3.74
Cash
10.53
7.86
6.83
4.97
Total Assets
426.84
380.69
344.88
323.04
