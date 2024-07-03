iifl-logo-icon 1
Sreeleathers Ltd Company Summary

242.25
(-5.63%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Sreeleathers Ltd Summary

Sreeleathers Limited made a humble beginning of the brand Sreeleathers , which dates back more than 3 decades ago, when Sri Satyabrata Dey came to Calcutta and started a business of selling footwear from a little shop on Lindsay street. At a time when wearing leather footwear was seen as a luxury, and the retail industry didnt cater to the middle class population in India, he focused on making good quality leather footwear accessible to everyone.Sreeleathers Limited incorporated in January, 1991. The Company is dealing in the business of trading in footwears & leather Accessories through its retail and wholesale network. The Company has its retail presence in the Metro city and Tier II city areas across India. It has three operational business units, two in New Market area, Kolkata and other in Panchavati Area, Jaipur.

