To The Members of Sreeleathers Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Sreeleathers Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules , 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit ( including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Completeness, existence and accuracy of Revenue Recognition Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our audit The Companys major part of revenue relates to retail and wholesale sales which comprises of high volumes of small transactions recorded in the books through journals. In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: a) Obtaining an understanding of and assessing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of managements key internal controls relating to the recognition of revenue, including those related to the reconciliation of sales records to cash / credit card / online receipts, preparation, posting and approval of manual journal entries relating to revenue recognition. Revenue from the sale of goods is recognized when the Company performs its obligation to its customers and the amount of revenue can be measured reliably and recovery of the consideration is probable. The timing of such recognition in case of sale of goods is when control over the same is transferred to the customer, which is mainly upon delivery. b) Testing the accuracy of retail revenue recorded during the year by examining that the sale of goods transactions are in agreement with the cash / credit card / online receipts and deposit of cash amounts recorded in daily cash reports with bank remittances, on sample basis. The timing of revenue recognition is relevant to the reported performance of the Company. c) Testing whether the sales have been recorded in the correct period by selecting samples of reconciliation between sales transactions and cash / credit card / online and agreeing those reconciliations through supporting documentation. The management considers revenue as a key measure for evaluation of performance. Since revenue comprises of high volumes of individually small transactions, the process of summarizing and recording sales revenue is critical with regard to the completeness, existence and accuracy of retail sales revenue. d) Obtaining reconciliation of retail sales as per books of account with the sales as per Indirect tax records and inquire about reasons for differences, if any. e) Performing an analysis of the manual journal entries passed during the year.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

5. The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgment and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

8. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

9. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

??Identify and assess the risks of material misstatements of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

??Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

??Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

??Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

??Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure I", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

14. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, to the extent applicable, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; except for the matters stated in the paragraph h(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended); c. the Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial Statement comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act;

e. on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) Act,

f. The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 14(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 14(h)(vi)below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

g with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our separate reports in "Annexure II".

h. with respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, (as amended) in our opinion and to best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation, if any, on its financial position as at 31st March, 2024 in its Standalone financial statement.

ii. The company did not have any long term contract including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the investors education and protection fund by the company during the year.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi. As stated in note 42 to the standalone financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks, except for instance mentioned below, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, other than the consequential impact of the exception given below:

Nature of exception noted Details of exception Instances of accounting software for maintaining books of account for which the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. The audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes, used for maintenance of all accounting records by the Company.

15. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

ANNEXURE I TO AUDITORS REPORT Companies (Audit Report) Order, 2020

Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Sreeleathers Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended 31st March, 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us given to us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) (A) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us ,the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ,right of use assets.

(B) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use asset) are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 2b to the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us ,the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties. There was no stock lying with third parties at the year end and for goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties covered. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (iii) (a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect of the loans and investment made and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits under the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under (as amended). Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the company. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us the company, is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of Customs, GST, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, GST, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues, to the extent applicable, were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues referred to in sub clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as mentioned below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount of Demand (in Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 27,61,843/- A.Y. 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) Central Excise Act Excise Duty 93,20,010/- F.Y. 2006-07 Honble Division Bench, F.Y. 2007-08 High Court at Calcutta F.Y. 2008-09 F.Y. 2009-10 F.Y. 2010-11 F.Y. 2011-12

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of account.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us including representations received from management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority .

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, during the year the company has not obtained any term loan. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any funds on short term basis during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, to the best of our knowledge, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under subsection 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable.

Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as required under Section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

xvii.The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii.There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, as at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) There are no ongoing project accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

ANNEXURE II TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 14(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Sreeleathers Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Sreeleathers Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the Internal Control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate Internal Financial Controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

6. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements , including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.