Compuage Infocom Ltd Share Price

2.86
(-5.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:40:42 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.02
  • Day's High3.02
  • 52 Wk High10.15
  • Prev. Close3.02
  • Day's Low2.86
  • 52 Wk Low 2.41
  • Turnover (lac)0.29
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value20.34
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.53
  • Div. Yield5.22
Compuage Infocom Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

3.02

Prev. Close

3.02

Turnover(Lac.)

0.29

Day's High

3.02

Day's Low

2.86

52 Week's High

10.15

52 Week's Low

2.41

Book Value

20.34

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.53

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

5.22

Compuage Infocom Ltd Corporate Action

27 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Compuage Infocom Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Compuage Infocom Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.64%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 57.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Compuage Infocom Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

13

13

13

13

Preference Capital

0

10

10

0

Reserves

234.27

208.82

188.83

163.32

Net Worth

247.27

231.82

211.83

176.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,207.5

3,729.78

4,232.5

4,074.4

yoy growth (%)

12.8

-11.87

3.88

14.72

Raw materials

-4,031.53

-3,577.23

-4,054.37

-3,931.88

As % of sales

95.81

95.9

95.79

96.5

Employee costs

-34.76

-34.85

-38.51

-38.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

36.66

27.68

40.2

31.94

Depreciation

-3.4

-3.59

-4.19

-3.4

Tax paid

-9.89

-7.21

-9.44

-11.39

Working capital

-31.14

143.84

117.7

108.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.8

-11.87

3.88

14.72

Op profit growth

27.23

-12.94

26.7

22.46

EBIT growth

22.57

-10.31

24.07

12.17

Net profit growth

30.74

-33.43

49.73

17.53

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

3,739.44

4,207.5

3,729.79

4,232.51

4,514.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,739.44

4,207.5

3,729.79

4,232.51

4,514.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.03

16.45

17.4

16.73

16.53

Compuage Infocom Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Compuage Infocom Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Atul H Mehta

WTD & COO & CFO

Bhavesh H Mehta

Independent Director

G S Ganesh

Independent Director

Vijay Agarwal.

Independent Director

Fatima Hussaini Nasab

Independent Director

Virendra G Bhatt

Additional Director

Hetal Kudecha

Company Secretary

Hasti Pala

Additional Director

Santosh More

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Compuage Infocom Ltd

Summary

Compuage Infocom Limited, incorporated in 1999 has been one of Indias leading IT distribution company. The Company is engaged in trading in Computer parts and peripherals and Telecom Products. It also provides products support services for Information Technology products. The Company is a leading distribution of technology products Company in India. It act as a vital link between manufacturers of technology products and the Resellers who in turn fulfill the needs of the end user. The Companys overseas operations are carried out through branch office established in Singapore.Through the journey of more than three decades, the Company has emerged as one of India?s leading IT and Mobility products distribution intermediary, appearing among the Fortune 500 list of Indian companies. It has developed a strong network of resellers to spread the wave of digital connectivity across the length and breadth of the nation and beyond. The Company is headquartered at Mumbai with 46 offices, partnered with 27 Global Brands, 25 warehouses, 69 service centres spread across 600+ cities and towns across the country and has a strong network of 12,000+ resellers which ensures seamless distribution of products. It manages the complete supply chain from procurement, warehousing, breaking bulk, technical support, material movement and credit deployment.In 1987, the Company started the business of Computer Consumables as a Corporate Reseller. Thereafter, the scope of business was expanded to include
Company FAQs

What is the Compuage Infocom Ltd share price today?

The Compuage Infocom Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.86 today.

What is the Market Cap of Compuage Infocom Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Compuage Infocom Ltd is ₹24.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Compuage Infocom Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Compuage Infocom Ltd is 0 and 0.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Compuage Infocom Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Compuage Infocom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Compuage Infocom Ltd is ₹2.41 and ₹10.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Compuage Infocom Ltd?

Compuage Infocom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -27.13%, 3 Years at -52.70%, 1 Year at -65.29%, 6 Month at -17.26%, 3 Month at 15.27% and 1 Month at 8.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Compuage Infocom Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Compuage Infocom Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 57.35 %

