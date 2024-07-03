SectorTrading
Open₹3.02
Prev. Close₹3.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.29
Day's High₹3.02
Day's Low₹2.86
52 Week's High₹10.15
52 Week's Low₹2.41
Book Value₹20.34
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield5.22
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
13
13
13
13
Preference Capital
0
10
10
0
Reserves
234.27
208.82
188.83
163.32
Net Worth
247.27
231.82
211.83
176.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,207.5
3,729.78
4,232.5
4,074.4
yoy growth (%)
12.8
-11.87
3.88
14.72
Raw materials
-4,031.53
-3,577.23
-4,054.37
-3,931.88
As % of sales
95.81
95.9
95.79
96.5
Employee costs
-34.76
-34.85
-38.51
-38.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
36.66
27.68
40.2
31.94
Depreciation
-3.4
-3.59
-4.19
-3.4
Tax paid
-9.89
-7.21
-9.44
-11.39
Working capital
-31.14
143.84
117.7
108.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.8
-11.87
3.88
14.72
Op profit growth
27.23
-12.94
26.7
22.46
EBIT growth
22.57
-10.31
24.07
12.17
Net profit growth
30.74
-33.43
49.73
17.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
3,739.44
4,207.5
3,729.79
4,232.51
4,514.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,739.44
4,207.5
3,729.79
4,232.51
4,514.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.03
16.45
17.4
16.73
16.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Atul H Mehta
WTD & COO & CFO
Bhavesh H Mehta
Independent Director
G S Ganesh
Independent Director
Vijay Agarwal.
Independent Director
Fatima Hussaini Nasab
Independent Director
Virendra G Bhatt
Additional Director
Hetal Kudecha
Company Secretary
Hasti Pala
Additional Director
Santosh More
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Compuage Infocom Ltd
Summary
Compuage Infocom Limited, incorporated in 1999 has been one of Indias leading IT distribution company. The Company is engaged in trading in Computer parts and peripherals and Telecom Products. It also provides products support services for Information Technology products. The Company is a leading distribution of technology products Company in India. It act as a vital link between manufacturers of technology products and the Resellers who in turn fulfill the needs of the end user. The Companys overseas operations are carried out through branch office established in Singapore.Through the journey of more than three decades, the Company has emerged as one of India?s leading IT and Mobility products distribution intermediary, appearing among the Fortune 500 list of Indian companies. It has developed a strong network of resellers to spread the wave of digital connectivity across the length and breadth of the nation and beyond. The Company is headquartered at Mumbai with 46 offices, partnered with 27 Global Brands, 25 warehouses, 69 service centres spread across 600+ cities and towns across the country and has a strong network of 12,000+ resellers which ensures seamless distribution of products. It manages the complete supply chain from procurement, warehousing, breaking bulk, technical support, material movement and credit deployment.In 1987, the Company started the business of Computer Consumables as a Corporate Reseller. Thereafter, the scope of business was expanded to include
Read More
The Compuage Infocom Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.86 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Compuage Infocom Ltd is ₹24.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Compuage Infocom Ltd is 0 and 0.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Compuage Infocom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Compuage Infocom Ltd is ₹2.41 and ₹10.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Compuage Infocom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -27.13%, 3 Years at -52.70%, 1 Year at -65.29%, 6 Month at -17.26%, 3 Month at 15.27% and 1 Month at 8.24%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.