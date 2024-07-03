iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Compuage Infocom Ltd Half Yearly Results

2.86
(-5.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,555.61

2,183.84

2,426.57

1,780.93

2,087.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,555.61

2,183.84

2,426.57

1,780.93

2,087.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.47

2.56

7.16

9.29

7.99

Total Income

1,559.07

2,186.4

2,433.73

1,790.22

2,095.95

Total Expenditure

1,662.48

2,125.42

2,366.52

1,742.95

2,040.24

PBIDT

-103.41

60.98

67.21

47.27

55.71

Interest

33.59

39.49

39.66

34.77

35.25

PBDT

-136.99

21.49

27.55

12.5

20.46

Depreciation

1.52

1.55

1.8

1.61

1.77

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-9.59

5.37

7.57

2.32

5

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-128.93

14.57

18.18

8.57

13.69

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-128.93

14.57

18.18

8.57

13.69

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-128.93

14.57

18.18

8.57

13.69

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

2.24

2.8

1.32

2.11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.15

13

13

13

13

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6.64

2.79

2.76

2.65

2.66

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-8.28

0.66

0.74

0.48

0.65

Compuage Info.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Compuage Infocom Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.