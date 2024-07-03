Compuage Infocom Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,555.61
2,183.84
2,426.57
1,780.93
2,087.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,555.61
2,183.84
2,426.57
1,780.93
2,087.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.47
2.56
7.16
9.29
7.99
Total Income
1,559.07
2,186.4
2,433.73
1,790.22
2,095.95
Total Expenditure
1,662.48
2,125.42
2,366.52
1,742.95
2,040.24
PBIDT
-103.41
60.98
67.21
47.27
55.71
Interest
33.59
39.49
39.66
34.77
35.25
PBDT
-136.99
21.49
27.55
12.5
20.46
Depreciation
1.52
1.55
1.8
1.61
1.77
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-9.59
5.37
7.57
2.32
5
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-128.93
14.57
18.18
8.57
13.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-128.93
14.57
18.18
8.57
13.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-128.93
14.57
18.18
8.57
13.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
2.24
2.8
1.32
2.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.15
13
13
13
13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6.64
2.79
2.76
2.65
2.66
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-8.28
0.66
0.74
0.48
0.65
