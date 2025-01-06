Compuage Infocom Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
36.66
27.68
40.2
31.94
Depreciation
-3.4
-3.59
-4.19
-3.4
Tax paid
-9.89
-7.21
-9.44
-11.39
Working capital
-31.14
143.84
117.7
108.81
Other operating items
Operating
-7.78
160.72
144.26
125.94
Capital expenditure
4.85
0.54
14.2
4.25
Free cash flow
-2.93
161.27
158.46
130.19
Equity raised
406.32
377.17
299.57
222.26
Investing
-0.13
0.22
-2.08
0.06
Financing
310.54
396.98
383.03
358.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
713.79
935.64
838.99
710.98
