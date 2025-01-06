iifl-logo-icon 1
Compuage Infocom Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.86
(-5.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Compuage Infocom Ltd

Compuage Info. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

36.66

27.68

40.2

31.94

Depreciation

-3.4

-3.59

-4.19

-3.4

Tax paid

-9.89

-7.21

-9.44

-11.39

Working capital

-31.14

143.84

117.7

108.81

Other operating items

Operating

-7.78

160.72

144.26

125.94

Capital expenditure

4.85

0.54

14.2

4.25

Free cash flow

-2.93

161.27

158.46

130.19

Equity raised

406.32

377.17

299.57

222.26

Investing

-0.13

0.22

-2.08

0.06

Financing

310.54

396.98

383.03

358.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

713.79

935.64

838.99

710.98

