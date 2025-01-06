Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,207.5
3,729.78
4,232.5
4,074.4
yoy growth (%)
12.8
-11.87
3.88
14.72
Raw materials
-4,031.53
-3,577.23
-4,054.37
-3,931.88
As % of sales
95.81
95.9
95.79
96.5
Employee costs
-34.76
-34.85
-38.51
-38.12
As % of sales
0.82
0.93
0.91
0.93
Other costs
-43.14
-40.63
-51.09
-34.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.02
1.08
1.2
0.84
Operating profit
98.04
77.06
88.51
69.86
OPM
2.33
2.06
2.09
1.71
Depreciation
-3.4
-3.59
-4.19
-3.4
Interest expense
-74.42
-62.94
-60.85
-49.49
Other income
16.44
17.16
16.72
14.99
Profit before tax
36.66
27.68
40.2
31.94
Taxes
-9.89
-7.21
-9.44
-11.39
Tax rate
-26.98
-26.04
-23.48
-35.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
26.76
20.47
30.76
20.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
26.76
20.47
30.76
20.54
yoy growth (%)
30.74
-33.43
49.73
17.53
NPM
0.63
0.54
0.72
0.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.