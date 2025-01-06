iifl-logo-icon 1
Compuage Infocom Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.86
(-5.30%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,207.5

3,729.78

4,232.5

4,074.4

yoy growth (%)

12.8

-11.87

3.88

14.72

Raw materials

-4,031.53

-3,577.23

-4,054.37

-3,931.88

As % of sales

95.81

95.9

95.79

96.5

Employee costs

-34.76

-34.85

-38.51

-38.12

As % of sales

0.82

0.93

0.91

0.93

Other costs

-43.14

-40.63

-51.09

-34.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.02

1.08

1.2

0.84

Operating profit

98.04

77.06

88.51

69.86

OPM

2.33

2.06

2.09

1.71

Depreciation

-3.4

-3.59

-4.19

-3.4

Interest expense

-74.42

-62.94

-60.85

-49.49

Other income

16.44

17.16

16.72

14.99

Profit before tax

36.66

27.68

40.2

31.94

Taxes

-9.89

-7.21

-9.44

-11.39

Tax rate

-26.98

-26.04

-23.48

-35.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

26.76

20.47

30.76

20.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

26.76

20.47

30.76

20.54

yoy growth (%)

30.74

-33.43

49.73

17.53

NPM

0.63

0.54

0.72

0.5

