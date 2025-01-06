Compuage Infocom Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
13
13
13
13
Preference Capital
0
10
10
0
Reserves
234.27
208.82
188.83
163.32
Net Worth
247.27
231.82
211.83
176.32
Minority Interest
Debt
548.86
595.12
468.92
491.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.89
4.5
4.9
6.2
Total Liabilities
801.02
831.44
685.65
674.4
Fixed Assets
48.56
47.12
50.1
53.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.58
1.71
1.49
3.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.67
0.62
0.78
0
Networking Capital
665.56
710.43
553.64
498.75
Inventories
436.98
319.39
337.95
301.39
Inventory Days
37.9
31.25
29.14
Sundry Debtors
520.83
554.76
554.26
644.59
Debtor Days
45.18
54.28
47.79
Other Current Assets
84.51
135.03
114.28
115.9
Sundry Creditors
-339.71
-243.74
-392.61
-507.49
Creditor Days
29.46
23.85
33.85
Other Current Liabilities
-37.05
-55.01
-60.24
-55.63
Cash
84.66
71.56
79.64
118.05
Total Assets
801.03
831.44
685.65
674.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.