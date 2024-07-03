Compuage Infocom Ltd Summary

Compuage Infocom Limited, incorporated in 1999 has been one of Indias leading IT distribution company. The Company is engaged in trading in Computer parts and peripherals and Telecom Products. It also provides products support services for Information Technology products. The Company is a leading distribution of technology products Company in India. It act as a vital link between manufacturers of technology products and the Resellers who in turn fulfill the needs of the end user. The Companys overseas operations are carried out through branch office established in Singapore.Through the journey of more than three decades, the Company has emerged as one of India?s leading IT and Mobility products distribution intermediary, appearing among the Fortune 500 list of Indian companies. It has developed a strong network of resellers to spread the wave of digital connectivity across the length and breadth of the nation and beyond. The Company is headquartered at Mumbai with 46 offices, partnered with 27 Global Brands, 25 warehouses, 69 service centres spread across 600+ cities and towns across the country and has a strong network of 12,000+ resellers which ensures seamless distribution of products. It manages the complete supply chain from procurement, warehousing, breaking bulk, technical support, material movement and credit deployment.In 1987, the Company started the business of Computer Consumables as a Corporate Reseller. Thereafter, the scope of business was expanded to include Peripherals, resulting to this the Company was made the Authorized Dealer for several Peripherals Brands in 1992. In 2008, it established operations in Singapore to serve SAARC Region. In 2011, it added Mobility Distribution to the product. In FY 2016-17, it expanded reaching to nearly 800+ cities. In 2017, it entered into an agreement with Apple, in April 2017, to distribute their products in the Northern and Eastern regions of the country.The Company?s business is bifurcated into 4 product segments, viz., IT Consumer, IT Enterprise Solutions, Cloud Computing and Hardware Services. Compuage with its Pan-India network and efficient supply chain, provides immense value to its vendors, taking care of their distribution angle and providing a wider reach to their products while they can focus on their core competency.