To,

The Members of

Compuage Infocom Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Compuage Infocom Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2022, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ( the Act ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed u/s 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2022, its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s

Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditor s Response 1. Recoverability of Balances with Government Authorities Principal Audit Procedures Balances with Government Authorities have been disclosed under Other Current Assets. We have reviewed the status of the applications and other corresponding documentation to check whether the balances with Government Authorities are likely to be recovered within the next financial year. 2. Allowance for credit losses Principal Audit Procedures All trade receivables have been considered good. We have reviewed the status of the cases filed in the courts for recovery of outstanding dues from various customers. Customer s confirmations and financial standing have been verified and the likelihood of recoverability has been examined.

Information Other than the standalone financial statements and Auditor s Report thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board s Report including Annexures to Board s Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor s report thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of our auditor s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance / conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information included in the above reports, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and determine the actions under the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibility of Management for the standalone financial statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. - Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

We have not audited the financial statements and other financial information of one of the branches located outside India.

These financial statements and financial information have been audited by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management and our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the foreign branch and our report in terms of section 143 (3) of the Act, insofar as it relates to the aforesaid foreign branch is based solely on the reports of the other auditors.

The financial statements and other financial information of the foreign branch which is located outside India whose financial statements and other financial information has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in that country and which has been audited by other auditors under generally accepted auditing standards applicable in that country. The Company s management has converted the financial statements of this branch located outside India from accounting principles generally accepted in its respective country to accounting principles generally accepted in India. We have audited these conversion adjustments made by the Company s management. Our opinion in so far as it relates to the balances and affairs of the branch located outside India is based on the reports of other auditors and the conversion adjustments prepared by the Management of the Company and audited by us.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below, is not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done and the reports of the other auditors.

Report on legal and other regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of the report of the other auditors on separate financial statements and the other financial information of its foreign branch, as noted in the "other matters" paragraph, we report, to the extent applicable that :

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors, as on 31st March 2022, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2022 from being appointed as a director, in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B;

(g) With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

(h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

(i) the Company has disclosed the impact on pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements;

(ii) the Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

(v) The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT

The Annexure A referred to in our Independent Auditor s Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the period ended 31st March 2022, We report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management in accordance with a phased programme of verification, which in our opinion, is reasonable, considering the size and nature of its business. As explained to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) As explained to us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) As explained to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment or intangible assets during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) As explained to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) As explained to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit, in our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year within the meaning of Sections 73 and 76 of the Act. In respect of unclaimed deposits, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 74 and 75 or any other relevant provisions of the Act. We are informed by the management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

(vi) As explained to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of Cost Records under section 148(1). Therefore the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities during the year except for Income Tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of

Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues were in arrears, as at 31st March 2022 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for Income Tax for A. Y. 2021-22 amounting to Rs. 3,41,69,670/-. The Company has made an application to the Income Tax Department to adjust this tax payable against refund due for A. Y. 2020-21 amounting to Rs. 4,29,62,590/- as determined by Intimation u/s 143(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the amounts which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2022 on account of any dispute, are as follows :

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Sales Tax & Entry Sales Tax and Entry Tax 3.67 2014-2015 A.C. Appeal Tax Acts of respective states 10.17 2008-09 & 2009-10 Commissioner 18.94 2007-2013 D.C. Appeal 4.82 2009-2010 D.C. Appeal 9.82 2010-2011 D.C. Appeal 24.50 2011-2012 D.C. Appeal 8.08 2012-2013 D.C. Appeal 15.00 2013-2014 D.C. Appeal 31.71 2014-2015 D.C. Appeal 7.34 2015-2016 D.C. Appeal 5.12 2016-2017 D.C. Appeal 36.43 2015-2016 J.C. Appeal Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 82.30 2017-2018 The Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty 873.47 2009-2022 Departmental Authorities / CESTAT

(viii) As explained to us, there are no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) As explained to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purpose.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offering or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no CIC as part of the Group. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act in respect of other than ongoing projects. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any ongoing project. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Compuage Infocom Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor s responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material aspects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining and understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.