Compuage Infocom Ltd Management Discussions

Global Economy

Global growth, according to the International Monetary Fund, is expected to slow from 6.1% in 2021 to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023. Over the medium term, global growth is expected to slow to around 3.3% after 2023. Importantly, this forecast assumes that the conflict continues to remain contained within Ukraine, that additional sanctions on Russia are not imposed on the energy sector (although the impact of European countries decisions to wean themselves off Russian energy and embargoes announced through 31st March, 2022 are factored into the baseline), and that the pandemics health and economic effects fade over the course of 2022.

Ukraines war has triggered a costly humanitarian crisis that must be resolved peacefully. The conflicts economic costs will contribute to a significant slowdown in global growth in 2022. A severe double-digit drop in gross domestic product for Ukraine and a significant contraction in Russia are almost certain, as are global spillovers through commodity markets, trade and financial channels. Even if the war slows growth, it will increase inflation. Fuel and food prices have risen rapidly, affecting vulnerable populations, particularly those in low-income countries. As central banks tighten policy, interest rates are expected to rise, putting pressure on emerging market and developing economies.

Inflation is expected to remain high for a longer period of time than expected, owing to war-induced commodity price increases and broadening price pressures. Further to that, the conflict worsens the economic strains caused by the pandemic. Despite the fact that many parts of the world appear to have passed the acute phase of the Covid-19 crisis, deaths remain high, particularly among the unvaccinated. Beyond the immediate challenges of the war and the pandemic, policymakers must keep long-term objectives in mind. The productivity of new ways of working has been highlighted by pandemic disruptions. Governments should look for opportunities to harness positive structural change wherever possible, embracing technological change and retooling and reskilling workers to meet its challenges.

Indian Economy

According to the provisional estimates released by the National Statistical Office on 31st May, 2022, India s real gross domestic product growth in 2021-22 was 8.7%. This works out to 1.5% above the pre-pandemic level (2019-20).

The recovery in domestic economic activity is gathering strength. Rural consumption should benefit from the likely normal south-west monsoon and the expected improvement in agricultural prospects. A rebound in contact-intensive services is likely to bolster urban consumption, going forward. Investment activity is expected to be supported by improving capacity utilisation, the government s capex push and strengthening bank credit. Growth of merchandise and services exports is set to sustain the recent buoyancy. Spillovers from prolonged geopolitical tensions, elevated commodity prices, continued supply bottlenecks and tightening global financial conditions nevertheless weigh on the outlook. Taking all these factors into consideration, the real gross domestic product growth projection for 2022-23 is retained at 7.2%, with Q1 at 16.2%; Q2 at 6.2%; Q3 at 4.1%; and Q4 at 4.0%, with risks broadly balanced.

The geopolitical tensions have exacerbated at a time when the global economy was grappling with a sharp rise in inflation and consequent monetary policy normalisation in major advanced economies. It is not just India, but almost all emerging economies are reeling under these external shocks. We, however, believe that India s underlying economic fundamentals are strong and despite the short-term turbulence, the impact on the long-term outlook will be marginal. The results of growth-enhancing policies and schemes (such as production-linked incentives and government s push toward self-reliance) and increased infrastructure spending will start kicking in from 2023, leading to a stronger multiplier effect on jobs and income, higher productivity, and more efficiency - all leading to accelerated economic growth.

Furthermore, the emphasis on manufacturing in India, various government incentives such as lower taxes, and rising services exports on the back of stronger digitization and technology transformation drive across the world will aid in growth. Also, several spillover effects of geopolitical conflicts could enhance India s status as a preferred alternate investment destination. On the health front, a large vaccinated population will likely help contain the impact of subsequent infections waves, if any.

The Government of India has the twin objective of inclusive growth and financial empowerment as the centre piece of its policy agenda for the country s growth. It has implemented a range of policy initiatives in the areas of sustainable development, infrastructural improvements, ease of doing business, banking and financial services, job creation, digital transformation, manufacturing and services industries in an effort to build a strong base for the Indian economy.

Compuage Infocom Limited

Compuage Infocom Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Company / Compuage"), a Fortune 500 company in India, has developed as one of Indias major IT and Mobility products distribution intermediaries over the course of more than three decades. The Company has established a robust network of resellers to extend the wave of digital connectivity throughout the nation and beyond. Our product line consists of PCs, components, and peripherals, cloud computing, mobility devices, enterprise solutions, and physical safety and security. The Company is based in Mumbai and has 46 offices, partnerships with 28 global brands, 25 warehouses and 69 service centres in 600+ cities across the country with a network of over 12,000 resellers assures the smooth delivery of the products. The Company has its global footprints over 7 countries across SAARC nations. The Company handles the entire supply chain, including procurement, warehousing, bulk breaking, technical assistance, material transfer and credit distribution.

The business has been divided into four distinct product segments: IT Consumer, IT Enterprise Solutions, Cloud Computing, and Hardware Services. IT Consumer majorly deals in PCs, audio / video products, peripherals, mobiles and accessories, etc., and brands associated here are Asus, HP, SanDisk, Samsung and various other brands. IT Enterprise segment deals in products related to security, software, power and network infrastructure, etc., and some of the major brands here are Cisco, Microsoft, etc.

These 2 divisions have been in existence for a long while, while cloud computing and hardware services divisions are of recent past. Cloud computing products include business applications, cloud management services, etc., of Microsoft, SAP and many others, while under hardware services, the Company provides warranty services which include basic and chip level repairs for brands like HP, Asus, Vertiv and few others. Compuage with its PAN India network and efficient supply chain provides immense value to its vendors taking care of their distribution angle and providing a wider reach to their products while they can focus on their core competency.

Financial Year 2021-22

FY22 was a challenging year for the industry. It began with the deadly second wave of Covid-19 which brought back the lockdown restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus. As the year progressed, the lockdown restrictions were eased before the country was again hit by the third wave of Covid-19 which didn t prove to be a deadlier one and lasted for a short period of time. Another major disruption faced during the year was on account of shortage of semi-conductors. The production timelines for the manufacturers who were dependent on semi-conductors were impacted and hence the supply of the end finished product.

Emergence of work from home on account of Covid-19 has increased the overall market size. Work from home led to a new set of demand for IT products such as laptops, desktops and accessories which improves work efficiency. It also led to increased demand for enterprise, cyber security and cloud software which are essential for efficient and safe working environment for the corporates.

In FY22, the demand was led by restarting of offices while some of the demand continued to come from work from home segments. We believe the future of work will be a mix of work from office and home. This will require new additional investments by the corporates in the areas of remote working and cloud services. The demand for mobiles and laptops has also increased for personal use for efficient communication, education and entertainment purposes. All these factors collectively will lead to sustainable demand.

The most important focus area for the Company continues to be brand addition for growth. The Company added newer brands, improved its operating efficiency with better product mix and undertook cost efficiency initiatives to maintain the profitability. New partnerships will enable the Company to scale up its business in the more profitable business segments leading to better return on its capital and at the same time provide better reach to these brands in terms of customers especially into the Tier II & Tier III cities.

IT products in the long term have to grow on sustainable basis given the need for the digitalization especially in our country. The world is moving in a rapid space towards complete digitalization, and this is not possible without an extensive use of IT products and its services.

Even during this challenging year, the Company managed to sign distribution partnership with 7 new brands.

Your Company has entered into a Distributorship Agreement for enabling resale of Interactive Flat Panel in India with Optoma Corporation, which is recognized in the industry for delivering projectors that deliver a winning combination of craftsmanship, advanced engineering, user-focused feature set and compelling price points and globally having captured the 3rd position as a projector brand and the 1st position as a home segment projectors brand.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a European company with an established heritage of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit with over 2200 employees worldwide and headquartered in Paris, France, with direct business operations present in 50 countries, has appointed your Company as a Value Added Distributor to help building Partners on Voice, Data and Cloud Solutions for India and SAARC Market.

A Distributor Agreement for providing Cloud Services was entered into by your Company with SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc., which is a specialized industry leader in cloud and mobility applications for the global Paytech and Fintech market, an entrepreneurial boutique providing commercial strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for Banking, Retail E-Wallets, Digital ID-EKYC, etc.

EPPS Infotech Private Limited, an IT / Technology Services business entity, having leading business in Enterprise Resource Planning Computer Software Developer, has appointed your Company as its Value Added Distributor to provide Enterprise Resource Planning solutions to the channel partners and expand your Company s portfolio.

Your Company has entered into Distributorship Agreement with Micro-Star Int l Co., Limited, a Taiwanese organization. It is a world leading gaming brand which provides its users with a plethora of products and services such as computer hardware including laptops, desktops, motherboards, graphics cards, All-in-One PCs, servers, industrial computers, PC peripherals, car infotainment products and many more. This tie-up will enable your Company to introduce laptops with latest technology, creating higher accessibility for customers across the country.

Further, Your Company has entered into an Authorized Service Provider Agreement, for provision of services with respect to Single-Function and Multifunction Laser Printers all over the territory of India, with Lexmark International (India) Private Limited, which is recognized as global leader in print hardware, service, solutions and security by many of the technology industry s leading market analyst firms, having headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky and has a revenue of around USD 3.5 Billion, helping customers in more than 170 countries.

Furthermore, a Distributor Agreement was entered by your Company with Velox Solutions Private Limited for offering a comprehensive range of next gen-security products in the area of Cyber Security and IT Operation Management to a wide range of customers and partners by combining the extensive distribution network of both the Parties. This tie-up shall provide your Company, an opportunity to significantly enhance its brand visibility by jointly working on digital marketing initiatives with Velox.

Lastly, your Company has entered into Distributorship Agreement with Zoho Technologies Private Limited for placing the Zoho product portfolio in front of as many potential channel partners through your Company s widespread distribution network. With over nearly 10,000 employees and 12 offices worldwide, having headquarters in Chennai, products of Zoho include Customer Relationship Management, mail, project management, invoicing, email marketing and social media management applications. Being a Distributor for Zoho would help your Company in adding multiple software solution and selling versatile products in the market giving edge to the partners towards offering versatile solution with its Tier II and Tier III markets.

Product Segments

IT Consumer & Lifestyle Products

IT Consumer mostly deals in PCs, audio / video goods and peripherals, amongst other products. The demand for these items was high across all client sectors, including corporates and individuals. The demand for these products was driven by employees working from home, reopening of offices, students studying at home and customers looking for general entertainment and communication. With Covid-19 not yet fully out of the picture, the demand of these products is expected to be resilient in the next year as well. With growing awareness for health and fitness, lifestyle products have witnessed a sudden surge in demand by people across the world. Penetration of IT Consumer and lifestyle products in India remains much lower when compared to the developed world giving the long-term growth visibility for this segment.

It is undeniable that mobiles have become the most important accessory for any individual and especially smart phones is a must have for everyone now. Smart phones are now being used by each and every class of people irrespective of their age. Mobiles division will keep on growing every year as people have been upgrading their phones faster than ever to keep up with the trend and newer technology.

Enterprise Solutions

The IT Enterprise segment deals in a variety of items, including those related to network and power infrastructure, software, and cyber security, etc. Need for the companies to have a robust IT infrastructure was never as felt as during the last year. Companies realised that in order to ensure their business continuity, they need to have an adequate and modern IT infrastructure. Hence, during the year, companies have started planning out investments in cyber security, communication networks and supporting IT infrastructure. Since all the businesses will need to continually invest in newer technology to keep themselves updated and secure, the demand for these items will continue to expand year after year and will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Cloud Computing

The use of cloud computing services is rapidly becoming standard practise in many types of businesses. In order to prevent disruptions to their operations, businesses have a responsibility to guarantee that all their staff members can access the essential data they need from anywhere in the world. As working remotely becomes the norm, it is more important than ever to have a solid cloud infrastructure in place. As a result, businesses have begun investing in cloud services in order to ensure that their operations are not negatively impacted.

Hardware Services

As a part of its hardware services, the Company takes care of warranty work and repairs for businesses that it has partnered with. The world is getting more specialised and businesses would prefer to concentrate their efforts on the areas in which they are particularly strong. Because of this, an increasing number of businesses are now outsourcing the service component to businesses just the Company so they may continue to concentrate on product development. The Company is concentrating on this market sector because it is a lucrative business sector with strong margins and a considerable number of prospects for expansion.

Outlook

Companies all over the world are increasingly putting an emphasis on specialisation, while at the same time, they are continuing to outsource the services that are not important to their business. This has two advantages over other options. First, it enables the organisation to concentrate on its core business, so that both the management teams available bandwidth and the companys resources may be redirected toward the areas that truly count. Second, it enables them to reduce expenses by outsourcing their non-core operations and delegating them to businesses that are specialised in those areas and are able to do the same functions at a reduced cost. In other words, it enables them to cut costs by reducing their overhead.

The industry of distribution is likewise going through this shift at the moment. Compuage, as a top distribution player, delivers great value to our vendor partners by taking care of its vendor partners distribution angle and offering a larger reach to their products. This helps free up our vendor partners to focus on their primary expertise, which is producing innovative products.

Going forward, the Company s focus will continue to keep on adding new brands to its portfolio, penetrate newer regions to increase the scale of the business, improve the product mix and optimize the cost structure to drive the profitability and thus create value for all its stakeholders.

Opportunities

A growing number of foreign brands wish to enter the Indian market in order to capitalise on its potential. Such brands often desire a sophisticated distribution system covering the countrys geographical borders and reaching customers across India, which would accelerate their brands growth.

Current and emerging product lines are witnessing expansion, resulting in the emergence of numerous new product concepts. This affords the opportunity to not only expand existing product lines, but also enter new product categories to meet the wants of consumers.

Compuage believes that IT products in the long term are going to witness strong and sustainable demand from corporates, employees working from home, students learning from home and lastly for personal entertainment and use. All these factors collectively will lead to sustainable demand generation across the segments such as laptops, network devices, cyber security software, smartphones and personal devices in the long run expanding the overall market size.

Threats

Spread of B2C businesses in competition with B2B business

The online portals directly catering to the end users offer a lot of cost benefits to them through their portals. This leads to stiff competition to the resellers and supplier s mode of delivery of IT products and services.

Capital-intensive business and stressed working capital

The nature of the business demands for lock-in of the capital at different resellers level and it puts a burden to some extent on the working capital management cycle. The availability of credit also becomes a limiting factor at times.

Human Resources

Human Resource function for Compuage has never been as significant as it is today. It plays a pivotal role in change management and triggers the unlocking of human potential which results in organisation transformation and success.

Learning and development philosophy is to ensure that real learning takes place and endures. Compuage believes that real learning takes place when a learner is able to develop a new skill, competency, behaviour and is able to internalise and apply consistently to relevant work-life situations.

The Company relies on its human capital s skillsets to generate value. Its employees are skilled across a range of industry related competencies to provide exceptional client services and functions. The Company has a workforce of 704 employees as on 31st March, 2022.

Internal control systems and their adequacy

Our Company has effective internal control and risk mitigation systems, which are constantly assessed and strengthened with new / revised standard operating procedures. The Company s internal control system is commensurate with its size, scale and the complexities of its operations. The main thrust of any internal audit is to test and review controls, appraisal of risks and business processes, besides benchmarking controls with best practices in the industry. The Company s well-defined organisation structure, policy guidelines, predefined authority levels, and an extensive system of internal controls ensure optimal utilisation and protection of resources, IT security, accurate reporting of financial transactions. It is compliant with applicable laws, regulations and policies. Compuage has designed systems and processes to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information. The business complies with applicable statutes, executing transactions with adequate authorisation and ensuring compliance to corporate policies. - The Company has an adequate system of internal control in place to ensure that assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorised use or disposition, and that transactions are authorised, recorded, and reported correctly.

- Periodic audits are conducted by the business for sound quality management, service management, information security, etc.

- Compuage s internal audit function is empowered to examine the adequacy, relevance and effectiveness of control systems, compliance with laws, regulations and policies, plans and statutory requirements. - It has an exhaustive budgetary control system. Actual performance is reviewed with reference to the budget by the management on an ongoing basis.

Disclaimer

Certain statements made in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report relating to the Company constitute as forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ from such expectations whether expressed or implied. Several factors could make significant difference to the Company s operations. These include climatic and economic conditions affecting demand and supply, government regulations and taxation, natural calamities over which the Company does not have any direct control.