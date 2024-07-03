Summary

Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd was incorporated on May 3, 2018 as Agarwal Float Glass India Private Limited dated May 3, 2018 by Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. Subsequently, Company converted into a public company on May 11, 2022 and name was changed to Agarwal Float Glass India Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 3, 2022. The Company formed as a part of Agarwal Group was established in year 1997, a sole proprietorship under the name of Agarwal Glass House in Rajasthan for trading of glass and glass products. The Promoters, Uma Shankar Agarwal and Mahesh Kumar Agarwal expanded the Agarwal Group by incorporating the Company in 2018 to venture into the processing glass industry. The Company is engaged in trading of glass and specialised glass products by procuring quality products from manufacturers and selling it either through their sales managers or directly to customers. The products cater to a range of end use industries including construction, automotive, and industrial sectors, with applications such as exterior and interior spaces of residential and commercial buildings. Their product portfolio consists of clear glass, different kinds of value-added glass products and processed glass products, of varying thickness. It trade a range of value added glass products including clear frosted glass, clear sheet glass, mirror, tinted glass, reflective glass which have a wide range of applications. It offer processed glass, which includes, toughened glass,

Read More