Open₹70.25
Prev. Close₹71
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.39
Day's High₹71.9
Day's Low₹70.1
52 Week's High₹103.95
52 Week's Low₹40
Book Value₹21.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52.08
P/E266.3
EPS0.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.24
7.24
2.02
2.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.2
8
1.53
0.24
Net Worth
15.44
15.24
3.55
2.26
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Uma Shankar Agarwal
Executive Director
Mahesh Kumar Agarwal
Director
Sharda Agarwal
Independent Director
Gokul Gupta
Independent Director
Punit Mittal
Independent Director
Praveen Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Mahirchandani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd
Summary
Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd was incorporated on May 3, 2018 as Agarwal Float Glass India Private Limited dated May 3, 2018 by Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. Subsequently, Company converted into a public company on May 11, 2022 and name was changed to Agarwal Float Glass India Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 3, 2022. The Company formed as a part of Agarwal Group was established in year 1997, a sole proprietorship under the name of Agarwal Glass House in Rajasthan for trading of glass and glass products. The Promoters, Uma Shankar Agarwal and Mahesh Kumar Agarwal expanded the Agarwal Group by incorporating the Company in 2018 to venture into the processing glass industry. The Company is engaged in trading of glass and specialised glass products by procuring quality products from manufacturers and selling it either through their sales managers or directly to customers. The products cater to a range of end use industries including construction, automotive, and industrial sectors, with applications such as exterior and interior spaces of residential and commercial buildings. Their product portfolio consists of clear glass, different kinds of value-added glass products and processed glass products, of varying thickness. It trade a range of value added glass products including clear frosted glass, clear sheet glass, mirror, tinted glass, reflective glass which have a wide range of applications. It offer processed glass, which includes, toughened glass,
Read More
The Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹71.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd is ₹52.08 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd is 266.3 and 3.37 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd is ₹40 and ₹103.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 22.49%, 6 Month at 2.79%, 3 Month at -24.28% and 1 Month at -13.32%.
