Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd Share Price

71.9
(1.27%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open70.25
  • Day's High71.9
  • 52 Wk High103.95
  • Prev. Close71
  • Day's Low70.1
  • 52 Wk Low 40
  • Turnover (lac)5.39
  • P/E266.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.32
  • EPS0.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52.08
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:20 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.99%

Non-Promoter- 41.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.24

7.24

2.02

2.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.2

8

1.53

0.24

Net Worth

15.44

15.24

3.55

2.26

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Uma Shankar Agarwal

Executive Director

Mahesh Kumar Agarwal

Director

Sharda Agarwal

Independent Director

Gokul Gupta

Independent Director

Punit Mittal

Independent Director

Praveen Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Mahirchandani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd

Summary

Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd was incorporated on May 3, 2018 as Agarwal Float Glass India Private Limited dated May 3, 2018 by Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. Subsequently, Company converted into a public company on May 11, 2022 and name was changed to Agarwal Float Glass India Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 3, 2022. The Company formed as a part of Agarwal Group was established in year 1997, a sole proprietorship under the name of Agarwal Glass House in Rajasthan for trading of glass and glass products. The Promoters, Uma Shankar Agarwal and Mahesh Kumar Agarwal expanded the Agarwal Group by incorporating the Company in 2018 to venture into the processing glass industry. The Company is engaged in trading of glass and specialised glass products by procuring quality products from manufacturers and selling it either through their sales managers or directly to customers. The products cater to a range of end use industries including construction, automotive, and industrial sectors, with applications such as exterior and interior spaces of residential and commercial buildings. Their product portfolio consists of clear glass, different kinds of value-added glass products and processed glass products, of varying thickness. It trade a range of value added glass products including clear frosted glass, clear sheet glass, mirror, tinted glass, reflective glass which have a wide range of applications. It offer processed glass, which includes, toughened glass,
Company FAQs

What is the Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd share price today?

The Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹71.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd is ₹52.08 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd is 266.3 and 3.37 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd is ₹40 and ₹103.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd?

Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 22.49%, 6 Month at 2.79%, 3 Month at -24.28% and 1 Month at -13.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.00 %

