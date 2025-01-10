iifl-logo-icon 1
Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd Balance Sheet

70.8
(2.83%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:12:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.24

7.24

2.02

2.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.2

8

1.53

0.24

Net Worth

15.44

15.24

3.55

2.26

Minority Interest

Debt

13.22

8.98

11.77

11.75

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0.02

Total Liabilities

28.66

24.22

15.33

14.03

Fixed Assets

0.28

0.26

0.29

0.32

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0

0.02

0.01

Networking Capital

27.66

23.31

14.62

13.7

Inventories

12.98

12.37

7.6

7.11

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

12.25

11.33

8.83

9.8

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.05

2.45

0.49

0.89

Sundry Creditors

-1.15

-1.59

-1.6

-3.22

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.47

-1.25

-0.7

-0.88

Cash

0.73

0.66

0.4

0.01

Total Assets

28.7

24.23

15.33

14.04

