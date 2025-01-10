Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.24
7.24
2.02
2.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.2
8
1.53
0.24
Net Worth
15.44
15.24
3.55
2.26
Minority Interest
Debt
13.22
8.98
11.77
11.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0.02
Total Liabilities
28.66
24.22
15.33
14.03
Fixed Assets
0.28
0.26
0.29
0.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0
0.02
0.01
Networking Capital
27.66
23.31
14.62
13.7
Inventories
12.98
12.37
7.6
7.11
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.25
11.33
8.83
9.8
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.05
2.45
0.49
0.89
Sundry Creditors
-1.15
-1.59
-1.6
-3.22
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.47
-1.25
-0.7
-0.88
Cash
0.73
0.66
0.4
0.01
Total Assets
28.7
24.23
15.33
14.04
