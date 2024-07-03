Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd Summary

Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd was incorporated on May 3, 2018 as Agarwal Float Glass India Private Limited dated May 3, 2018 by Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. Subsequently, Company converted into a public company on May 11, 2022 and name was changed to Agarwal Float Glass India Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 3, 2022. The Company formed as a part of Agarwal Group was established in year 1997, a sole proprietorship under the name of Agarwal Glass House in Rajasthan for trading of glass and glass products. The Promoters, Uma Shankar Agarwal and Mahesh Kumar Agarwal expanded the Agarwal Group by incorporating the Company in 2018 to venture into the processing glass industry. The Company is engaged in trading of glass and specialised glass products by procuring quality products from manufacturers and selling it either through their sales managers or directly to customers. The products cater to a range of end use industries including construction, automotive, and industrial sectors, with applications such as exterior and interior spaces of residential and commercial buildings. Their product portfolio consists of clear glass, different kinds of value-added glass products and processed glass products, of varying thickness. It trade a range of value added glass products including clear frosted glass, clear sheet glass, mirror, tinted glass, reflective glass which have a wide range of applications. It offer processed glass, which includes, toughened glass, frosted glass, frosted design glass, leaguered glass, figure glass, heat-strengthened glass, insulated glass, PVB laminated glass, and bullet-resistant glass and all building glasses among others.The Company is a wholesaler engaged with quality manufacturers of glass and processed glass products, who carried out its business in Rajasthan. It has devised an extensive supplier selection process to identify the effectiveness and quality of products manufactured by the suppliers, reduce purchase risk, maximize overall value to the purchaser, and develop close relationships between buyers and suppliers.The Company is planning to raise capital from Public by issuing 22,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.