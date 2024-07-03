Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹28.55
Prev. Close₹28.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.69
Day's High₹28.55
Day's Low₹26.16
52 Week's High₹38.9
52 Week's Low₹20.2
Book Value₹28.48
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)169.31
P/E58.58
EPS0.48
Divi. Yield3.73
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.16
32.16
32.16
32.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
154.29
167
162.7
-20.99
Net Worth
186.45
199.16
194.86
11.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
435.6
7.49
16.76
10.17
yoy growth (%)
5,713.28
-55.3
64.79
38.38
Raw materials
-7.71
-7.03
-15.92
-9.84
As % of sales
1.77
93.85
94.97
96.75
Employee costs
-2.32
-2.19
-1.71
-1.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
220.05
1.8
-42.92
14.82
Depreciation
-2.24
-3.16
-2.86
-0.76
Tax paid
-36.5
0
2
-3.38
Working capital
158.61
14.75
-163.61
18.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5,713.28
-55.3
64.79
38.38
Op profit growth
-1,666.08
7.55
-20.06
-23.8
EBIT growth
1,360.49
-154.89
-221.54
-273.82
Net profit growth
10,085.93
-104.4
-457.66
-166.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
26.9
21.23
438.96
11.9
21.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
26.9
21.23
438.96
11.9
21.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.64
45.2
24.55
31.58
-13.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Pradeep R Mafatlal
Non Executive Director
Divya P Mafatlal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tanaz B Panthaki
Executive Director
D H Parekh
Independent Director
Shobhan Diwanji
Independent Director
Tashwinder Singh
Independent Director
K M Thanawalla
Independent Director
GANPATRAO MADHAVRAO PATWARDHAN
Non Executive Director
Rajanya Pradeep Mafatlal
Non Executive Director
Vedant Rajiv Podar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Standard Industries Ltd
Summary
Standard Industries Limited (Erstwhile known Standard Mills Company Limited) was incorporated in January, 1892. In line with the diverse nature of its business, the Company had changed from Standard Mills Company Limited to Standard Industries Limited, in October 1989. In priority, the Company was engaged in manufacturing textiles, chemicals and garments. Presently, it is into property division (previously known as real estate) and trading in textiles and chemicals. The Company was founded by J Davidsarson. In 1932, the management was taken over by the Mafatlals, and since 1979 it is a constituent of the Stanrose Group.In Aug.94, the company came out with a rights issue of 1.12 cr equity shares at a premium of Rs 50 per share, aggregating Rs 67.42 cr, to fully finance the modernisation programme and to repay/prepay high cost borrowings. SIL, at present, has 3 divisions - textiles, chemicals and apparels. The textiles division manufactures yarn, unprocessed and processed cloth, etc. The chemicals division manufactures a range of organic and inorganic chemicals such as caustic soda, chlorine, hydrochloric acid, ethyl chloride, etc. The apparels division manufactures readymade garments and fusible interlining fabric. The company exports to Europe, US, Germany, the Gulf, etc. Standard Salt Works is a subsidiary of SIL which supplies to the chemical division. Recently, the company also co-promoted a new company, Mafatlal Lubricants, along with Motul, France, for manufacturing and
Read More
The Standard Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Standard Industries Ltd is ₹169.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Standard Industries Ltd is 58.58 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Standard Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Standard Industries Ltd is ₹20.2 and ₹38.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Standard Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.01%, 3 Years at 21.02%, 1 Year at 15.73%, 6 Month at 7.60%, 3 Month at 4.33% and 1 Month at 3.76%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.