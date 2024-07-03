Summary

Standard Industries Limited (Erstwhile known Standard Mills Company Limited) was incorporated in January, 1892. In line with the diverse nature of its business, the Company had changed from Standard Mills Company Limited to Standard Industries Limited, in October 1989. In priority, the Company was engaged in manufacturing textiles, chemicals and garments. Presently, it is into property division (previously known as real estate) and trading in textiles and chemicals. The Company was founded by J Davidsarson. In 1932, the management was taken over by the Mafatlals, and since 1979 it is a constituent of the Stanrose Group.In Aug.94, the company came out with a rights issue of 1.12 cr equity shares at a premium of Rs 50 per share, aggregating Rs 67.42 cr, to fully finance the modernisation programme and to repay/prepay high cost borrowings. SIL, at present, has 3 divisions - textiles, chemicals and apparels. The textiles division manufactures yarn, unprocessed and processed cloth, etc. The chemicals division manufactures a range of organic and inorganic chemicals such as caustic soda, chlorine, hydrochloric acid, ethyl chloride, etc. The apparels division manufactures readymade garments and fusible interlining fabric. The company exports to Europe, US, Germany, the Gulf, etc. Standard Salt Works is a subsidiary of SIL which supplies to the chemical division. Recently, the company also co-promoted a new company, Mafatlal Lubricants, along with Motul, France, for manufacturing and

