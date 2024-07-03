iifl-logo-icon 1
Standard Industries Ltd Share Price

26.32
(-6.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open28.55
  • Day's High28.55
  • 52 Wk High38.9
  • Prev. Close28.18
  • Day's Low26.16
  • 52 Wk Low 20.2
  • Turnover (lac)19.69
  • P/E58.58
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value28.48
  • EPS0.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)169.31
  • Div. Yield3.73
No Records Found

Standard Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

28.55

Prev. Close

28.18

Turnover(Lac.)

19.69

Day's High

28.55

Day's Low

26.16

52 Week's High

38.9

52 Week's Low

20.2

Book Value

28.48

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

169.31

P/E

58.58

EPS

0.48

Divi. Yield

3.73

Standard Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.55

Record Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

Standard Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Standard Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.02%

Foreign: 0.02%

Indian: 20.28%

Non-Promoter- 42.90%

Institutions: 42.90%

Non-Institutions: 36.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Standard Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.16

32.16

32.16

32.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

154.29

167

162.7

-20.99

Net Worth

186.45

199.16

194.86

11.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

435.6

7.49

16.76

10.17

yoy growth (%)

5,713.28

-55.3

64.79

38.38

Raw materials

-7.71

-7.03

-15.92

-9.84

As % of sales

1.77

93.85

94.97

96.75

Employee costs

-2.32

-2.19

-1.71

-1.74

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

220.05

1.8

-42.92

14.82

Depreciation

-2.24

-3.16

-2.86

-0.76

Tax paid

-36.5

0

2

-3.38

Working capital

158.61

14.75

-163.61

18.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5,713.28

-55.3

64.79

38.38

Op profit growth

-1,666.08

7.55

-20.06

-23.8

EBIT growth

1,360.49

-154.89

-221.54

-273.82

Net profit growth

10,085.93

-104.4

-457.66

-166.15

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

26.9

21.23

438.96

11.9

21.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

26.9

21.23

438.96

11.9

21.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.64

45.2

24.55

31.58

-13.06

Standard Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Standard Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Pradeep R Mafatlal

Non Executive Director

Divya P Mafatlal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tanaz B Panthaki

Executive Director

D H Parekh

Independent Director

Shobhan Diwanji

Independent Director

Tashwinder Singh

Independent Director

K M Thanawalla

Independent Director

GANPATRAO MADHAVRAO PATWARDHAN

Non Executive Director

Rajanya Pradeep Mafatlal

Non Executive Director

Vedant Rajiv Podar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Standard Industries Ltd

Summary

Standard Industries Limited (Erstwhile known Standard Mills Company Limited) was incorporated in January, 1892. In line with the diverse nature of its business, the Company had changed from Standard Mills Company Limited to Standard Industries Limited, in October 1989. In priority, the Company was engaged in manufacturing textiles, chemicals and garments. Presently, it is into property division (previously known as real estate) and trading in textiles and chemicals. The Company was founded by J Davidsarson. In 1932, the management was taken over by the Mafatlals, and since 1979 it is a constituent of the Stanrose Group.In Aug.94, the company came out with a rights issue of 1.12 cr equity shares at a premium of Rs 50 per share, aggregating Rs 67.42 cr, to fully finance the modernisation programme and to repay/prepay high cost borrowings. SIL, at present, has 3 divisions - textiles, chemicals and apparels. The textiles division manufactures yarn, unprocessed and processed cloth, etc. The chemicals division manufactures a range of organic and inorganic chemicals such as caustic soda, chlorine, hydrochloric acid, ethyl chloride, etc. The apparels division manufactures readymade garments and fusible interlining fabric. The company exports to Europe, US, Germany, the Gulf, etc. Standard Salt Works is a subsidiary of SIL which supplies to the chemical division. Recently, the company also co-promoted a new company, Mafatlal Lubricants, along with Motul, France, for manufacturing and
Company FAQs

What is the Standard Industries Ltd share price today?

The Standard Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Standard Industries Ltd is ₹169.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Standard Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Standard Industries Ltd is 58.58 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Standard Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Standard Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Standard Industries Ltd is ₹20.2 and ₹38.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Standard Industries Ltd?

Standard Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.01%, 3 Years at 21.02%, 1 Year at 15.73%, 6 Month at 7.60%, 3 Month at 4.33% and 1 Month at 3.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Standard Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Standard Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.31 %
Institutions - 42.91 %
Public - 36.78 %

