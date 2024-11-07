Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results STANDARD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 7th November, 2024, for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, with Limited Review Report, for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Further, we wish to inform you that as intimated to you earlier vide our letter No. SSP:SH-7:33:121 dated 25th September, 2024, the Trading window for trading in shares of the company is closed from 1st October, 2024, until 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results by the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, statement showing unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report thereon, statement of assets and Liabilities and statement of cash flows for the half year ended 30th September, 2024, are enclosed herewith for your information and record. The Meeting of the Board of directors held today commenced at 1.15 P.M and concluded at 1.45 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

STANDARD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 12th August 2024 for Consideration of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further we wish to inform you that as intimated to you earlier vide our letter No.SSP:SH-7:33:84 dated 27nd June 2024 the Trading Window for trading in shares of the Company is closed from 1st July 2024 until 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results by the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please take the same on your record. This is to inform you that the Board of directors of the Compnay at its meeting held today i.e 12th August, 2024 considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and Consolidated) of the Compnay for the quarter ended 30th June,2024. Pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI(listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, statement showing Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, along with Limited Review Report thereon, are enclosed herewith for your information and records. The Meeting of the Board of Directors held today commenced at 1: 00 PM and Concluded at 01:45 PM Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 15 May 2024

STANDARD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve STANDARD INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024 and declaration of dividend if any. Further we wish to inform you that as intimated to you earlier vide our letter No. SSP:SH-7:33:229 dated 26th March 2024 the trading window for trading in shares of the company is closed from 1st April2024 until 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results by the company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 21st May, 2024, considered the following items of business: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 2.Final Dividend of Re0.55 per Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each, for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 127th AGM 3. Proposed appointment of Shri Ganpatrao Patwardhan as a (DIN: 00520899) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 6th August, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. 4. Re-appointment of M/s Bhatia & Poojari, Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditor 7. Re-appointment of M/s. Nishant Jawasa & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor 8. 127th AGM of the Members would be held on Tuesday, 6th August, 2024 The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 1.15 p.m. and concluded at 3:00 p.m. PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 AND OTHER APPLICABLE PROVISIONS OF SEBI LODR, 2015, WE WOULD LIKE TO INFORM YOU THAT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY, PURSUNAT TO THE RECOMMENDATION OF THE NOMINATION AND REMUNERTION COMMITTEE HAVE PROPOSED THE APPONTMENT OF SHRI GANPATRAO PATWARDHAN (DIN: 00520899) AS A NON EXECUTIVE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS W.E.F. 6TH AUGUST, 2024, SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL OF SHAREHOLDERS IN THE ENSUING 127TH AGM AND SUCH OTHER APPROVALS AS MAY BE REQUIRED UNDER SEBI LODR REGULATIONS, 2015. PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 , BOARD HAS APPOINTED INTERNAL AND SECRETARIAL AUDITOR OF THE COMPANY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY HAVE RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF RE.0.55 PER SHARE ON 6,43,28,941 EQUITY SHARES OF RS.5/- EACH OF THE COMPANY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24, SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL OF THE SHAREHOLDERS AT THE ENSUING 127TH AGM. IN TERMS OF REGULATION 42(1) OF SEBI, LODR REGULATIONS 2015, THE RECORD DATE HAS BEEN FIXED ON TUESDAY THE 30TH JULY, 2024, FOR DETERMINING ENTITLEMENT OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY FOR PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24. THE FINAL DIVIDEND IF DECLARED BY THE SHARHOLDERS WILL BE PAID ON OR BEFORE 5TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024

STANDARD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve STANDARD INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is Scheduled on 15/03/2024 for declaration of Interim Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. Further we wish to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the trading window for dealing in equity shares of the company from 7th March2024 until 48 hours after the filing of aforesaid outcome to the stock exchange The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e 15th March,2024 declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50 Per equity shares of Rs 5/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24 The Board of Directors of the Company have declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 0.50 per share on 6,43.,28,941 equity shares of Rs 5/- each of the Company, for the FY 2023-24. In terms of Regulation 42(1) of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, the Record date has been fixed on Thursday, the 28th March,2024, for determining entitlement of the shareholder of the company for payment of Interim Dividend declared by the Board for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.03.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024