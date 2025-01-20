Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.91
55.12
40.25
0.15
Op profit growth
4.32
-26.38
-24.19
53.48
EBIT growth
-161.3
-219.09
-222.74
40.66
Net profit growth
-107.74
-456.82
-149.64
59.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-97.53
-52.43
-110.48
-204.39
EBIT margin
140.06
-128.13
166.89
-190.69
Net profit margin
26.09
-189.04
82.18
-232.16
RoCE
42.58
-26.82
26.26
-34.69
RoNW
-1.75
105.46
11.97
-17.82
RoA
1.98
-9.89
3.23
-10.56
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.48
-6.24
1.75
0
Dividend per share
0
0
1
0.75
Cash EPS
-0.03
-6.7
1.61
-3.66
Book value per share
-6.72
-7.02
4.07
3.22
Valuation ratios
P/E
40.25
-1.48
11.77
0
P/CEPS
-640.96
-1.37
12.78
-5.95
P/B
-2.87
-1.31
5.05
6.75
EV/EBIDTA
5.72
-6.74
9.77
-8.68
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
57.21
-21.3
Tax payout
0
-4.75
-23.12
-0.62
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
439.28
382.58
434.46
57.8
Inventory days
2,772.32
1,165.38
1,065.54
1,295.37
Creditor days
-85.84
-407.92
-783.5
-363.84
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.22
1.82
-2.78
4.44
Net debt / equity
0.23
-2.29
3.79
0.64
Net debt / op. profit
0.86
-9.32
-6.57
-0.67
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.95
-75.98
-77.63
-67.28
Employee costs
-21.07
-9.62
-14.74
-21.43
Other costs
-117.5
-66.82
-118.09
-215.67
