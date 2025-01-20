iifl-logo-icon 1
Standard Industries Ltd Key Ratios

26.24
(-1.54%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:29:22 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Standard Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.91

55.12

40.25

0.15

Op profit growth

4.32

-26.38

-24.19

53.48

EBIT growth

-161.3

-219.09

-222.74

40.66

Net profit growth

-107.74

-456.82

-149.64

59.66

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-97.53

-52.43

-110.48

-204.39

EBIT margin

140.06

-128.13

166.89

-190.69

Net profit margin

26.09

-189.04

82.18

-232.16

RoCE

42.58

-26.82

26.26

-34.69

RoNW

-1.75

105.46

11.97

-17.82

RoA

1.98

-9.89

3.23

-10.56

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.48

-6.24

1.75

0

Dividend per share

0

0

1

0.75

Cash EPS

-0.03

-6.7

1.61

-3.66

Book value per share

-6.72

-7.02

4.07

3.22

Valuation ratios

P/E

40.25

-1.48

11.77

0

P/CEPS

-640.96

-1.37

12.78

-5.95

P/B

-2.87

-1.31

5.05

6.75

EV/EBIDTA

5.72

-6.74

9.77

-8.68

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

57.21

-21.3

Tax payout

0

-4.75

-23.12

-0.62

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

439.28

382.58

434.46

57.8

Inventory days

2,772.32

1,165.38

1,065.54

1,295.37

Creditor days

-85.84

-407.92

-783.5

-363.84

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.22

1.82

-2.78

4.44

Net debt / equity

0.23

-2.29

3.79

0.64

Net debt / op. profit

0.86

-9.32

-6.57

-0.67

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.95

-75.98

-77.63

-67.28

Employee costs

-21.07

-9.62

-14.74

-21.43

Other costs

-117.5

-66.82

-118.09

-215.67

QUICKLINKS FOR Standard Industries Ltd

