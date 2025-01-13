iifl-logo-icon 1
Standard Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

24.85
(-0.44%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:24:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.16

32.16

32.16

32.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

154.29

167

162.7

-20.99

Net Worth

186.45

199.16

194.86

11.17

Minority Interest

Debt

22.03

26.49

26.07

53.22

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

208.48

225.65

220.93

64.39

Fixed Assets

23.17

31.16

26.05

26.79

Intangible Assets

Investments

122.18

132.74

156.97

158.16

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

57.14

58.74

-33.61

-179.81

Inventories

4.79

0

0

89.9

Inventory Days

0

4,379.1

Sundry Debtors

46.76

40.84

2.47

15.21

Debtor Days

2.06

740.89

Other Current Assets

22.74

36.43

48.95

86.6

Sundry Creditors

-2.4

-4.23

-6.47

-6.08

Creditor Days

5.42

296.16

Other Current Liabilities

-14.75

-14.3

-78.56

-365.44

Cash

6

3

71.53

59.26

Total Assets

208.49

225.64

220.94

64.4

