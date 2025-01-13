Standard Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.16
32.16
32.16
32.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
154.29
167
162.7
-20.99
Net Worth
186.45
199.16
194.86
11.17
Minority Interest
Debt
22.03
26.49
26.07
53.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
208.48
225.65
220.93
64.39
Fixed Assets
23.17
31.16
26.05
26.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
122.18
132.74
156.97
158.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
57.14
58.74
-33.61
-179.81
Inventories
4.79
0
0
89.9
Inventory Days
0
4,379.1
Sundry Debtors
46.76
40.84
2.47
15.21
Debtor Days
2.06
740.89
Other Current Assets
22.74
36.43
48.95
86.6
Sundry Creditors
-2.4
-4.23
-6.47
-6.08
Creditor Days
5.42
296.16
Other Current Liabilities
-14.75
-14.3
-78.56
-365.44
Cash
6
3
71.53
59.26
Total Assets
208.49
225.64
220.94
64.4
