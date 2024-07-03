Standard Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
20
16.11
8.59
8.1
16.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20
16.11
8.59
8.1
16.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.13
44.28
19.71
25.69
6.03
Total Income
23.13
60.4
28.31
33.78
22.27
Total Expenditure
28.79
23.99
17.91
18.47
25.08
PBIDT
-5.66
36.4
10.39
15.32
-2.81
Interest
2.41
5.68
2.85
10.31
11.47
PBDT
-8.07
30.72
7.55
5.01
-14.28
Depreciation
2.05
1.96
1.8
2.51
2.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
1.5
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-10.12
27.27
5.73
2.5
-16.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-10.12
27.27
5.73
2.5
-16.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-10.12
27.27
5.73
2.5
-16.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.57
4.24
0.89
0.38
-2.56
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.16
32.16
32.16
32.16
32.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-28.3
225.94
120.95
189.13
-17.31
PBDTM(%)
-40.35
190.68
87.89
61.85
-87.98
PATM(%)
-50.6
169.27
66.7
30.86
-101.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.