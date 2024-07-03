iifl-logo-icon 1
Standard Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

25.39
(-3.31%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

20

16.11

8.59

8.1

16.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20

16.11

8.59

8.1

16.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.13

44.28

19.71

25.69

6.03

Total Income

23.13

60.4

28.31

33.78

22.27

Total Expenditure

28.79

23.99

17.91

18.47

25.08

PBIDT

-5.66

36.4

10.39

15.32

-2.81

Interest

2.41

5.68

2.85

10.31

11.47

PBDT

-8.07

30.72

7.55

5.01

-14.28

Depreciation

2.05

1.96

1.8

2.51

2.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

1.5

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-10.12

27.27

5.73

2.5

-16.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-10.12

27.27

5.73

2.5

-16.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-10.12

27.27

5.73

2.5

-16.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.57

4.24

0.89

0.38

-2.56

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.16

32.16

32.16

32.16

32.16

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-28.3

225.94

120.95

189.13

-17.31

PBDTM(%)

-40.35

190.68

87.89

61.85

-87.98

PATM(%)

-50.6

169.27

66.7

30.86

-101.35

