|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
435.6
7.49
16.76
10.17
yoy growth (%)
5,713.28
-55.3
64.79
38.38
Raw materials
-7.71
-7.03
-15.92
-9.84
As % of sales
1.77
93.85
94.97
96.75
Employee costs
-2.32
-2.19
-1.71
-1.74
As % of sales
0.53
29.3
10.25
17.13
Other costs
-223.2
-11.18
-11.13
-13.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.24
149.26
66.41
133.83
Operating profit
202.35
-12.92
-12.01
-15.02
OPM
46.45
-172.43
-71.65
-147.72
Depreciation
-2.24
-3.16
-2.86
-0.76
Interest expense
-4.39
-13.56
-14.92
-8.2
Other income
24.33
31.45
-13.11
38.82
Profit before tax
220.05
1.8
-42.92
14.82
Taxes
-36.5
0
2
-3.38
Tax rate
-16.58
0
-4.66
-22.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
183.55
1.8
-40.91
11.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
183.55
1.8
-40.91
11.44
yoy growth (%)
10,085.93
-104.4
-457.66
-166.15
NPM
42.13
24.04
-244.04
112.44
