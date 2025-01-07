iifl-logo-icon 1
Standard Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

26.26
(-1.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

435.6

7.49

16.76

10.17

yoy growth (%)

5,713.28

-55.3

64.79

38.38

Raw materials

-7.71

-7.03

-15.92

-9.84

As % of sales

1.77

93.85

94.97

96.75

Employee costs

-2.32

-2.19

-1.71

-1.74

As % of sales

0.53

29.3

10.25

17.13

Other costs

-223.2

-11.18

-11.13

-13.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.24

149.26

66.41

133.83

Operating profit

202.35

-12.92

-12.01

-15.02

OPM

46.45

-172.43

-71.65

-147.72

Depreciation

-2.24

-3.16

-2.86

-0.76

Interest expense

-4.39

-13.56

-14.92

-8.2

Other income

24.33

31.45

-13.11

38.82

Profit before tax

220.05

1.8

-42.92

14.82

Taxes

-36.5

0

2

-3.38

Tax rate

-16.58

0

-4.66

-22.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

183.55

1.8

-40.91

11.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

183.55

1.8

-40.91

11.44

yoy growth (%)

10,085.93

-104.4

-457.66

-166.15

NPM

42.13

24.04

-244.04

112.44

