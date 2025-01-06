Standard Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
220.05
1.8
-42.92
14.82
Depreciation
-2.24
-3.16
-2.86
-0.76
Tax paid
-36.5
0
2
-3.38
Working capital
158.61
14.75
-163.61
18.92
Other operating items
Operating
339.91
13.38
-207.39
29.59
Capital expenditure
1.51
-22.47
30.14
4.59
Free cash flow
341.42
-9.08
-177.25
34.18
Equity raised
-41.84
-44.42
70.45
91.7
Investing
-1.19
-60.67
67.87
73.24
Financing
-24.63
-56.22
5.33
89.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
6.43
Net in cash
273.76
-170.39
-33.59
295.11
