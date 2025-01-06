iifl-logo-icon 1
Standard Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

26.63
(-5.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Standard Industries Ltd

Standard Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

220.05

1.8

-42.92

14.82

Depreciation

-2.24

-3.16

-2.86

-0.76

Tax paid

-36.5

0

2

-3.38

Working capital

158.61

14.75

-163.61

18.92

Other operating items

Operating

339.91

13.38

-207.39

29.59

Capital expenditure

1.51

-22.47

30.14

4.59

Free cash flow

341.42

-9.08

-177.25

34.18

Equity raised

-41.84

-44.42

70.45

91.7

Investing

-1.19

-60.67

67.87

73.24

Financing

-24.63

-56.22

5.33

89.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

6.43

Net in cash

273.76

-170.39

-33.59

295.11

QUICKLINKS FOR Standard Industries Ltd

