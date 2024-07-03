Standard Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4.53
6.84
6.9
5.28
5.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.53
6.84
6.9
5.28
5.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.81
2.3
8.51
1.69
0.01
Total Income
7.34
9.14
15.41
6.98
5.95
Total Expenditure
8.24
9.2
9.6
8.14
9.17
PBIDT
-0.9
-0.06
5.82
-1.16
-3.22
Interest
0.49
0.65
0.71
0.78
0.8
PBDT
-1.39
-0.71
5.1
-1.94
-4.02
Depreciation
0.67
0.66
0.67
0.69
0.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-5.55
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.06
-1.38
9.99
-2.63
-4.71
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.06
-1.38
9.99
-2.63
-4.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.06
-1.38
9.99
-2.63
-4.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.32
-0.21
1.55
-0.41
-0.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.16
32.16
32.16
32.16
32.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-19.86
-0.87
84.34
-21.96
-54.2
PBDTM(%)
-30.68
-10.38
73.91
-36.74
-67.67
PATM(%)
-45.47
-20.17
144.78
-49.81
-79.29
