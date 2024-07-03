iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Standard Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

26.26
(-1.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

4.53

6.84

6.9

5.28

5.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.53

6.84

6.9

5.28

5.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.81

2.3

8.51

1.69

0.01

Total Income

7.34

9.14

15.41

6.98

5.95

Total Expenditure

8.24

9.2

9.6

8.14

9.17

PBIDT

-0.9

-0.06

5.82

-1.16

-3.22

Interest

0.49

0.65

0.71

0.78

0.8

PBDT

-1.39

-0.71

5.1

-1.94

-4.02

Depreciation

0.67

0.66

0.67

0.69

0.69

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-5.55

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.06

-1.38

9.99

-2.63

-4.71

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.06

-1.38

9.99

-2.63

-4.71

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.06

-1.38

9.99

-2.63

-4.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.32

-0.21

1.55

-0.41

-0.73

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.16

32.16

32.16

32.16

32.16

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-19.86

-0.87

84.34

-21.96

-54.2

PBDTM(%)

-30.68

-10.38

73.91

-36.74

-67.67

PATM(%)

-45.47

-20.17

144.78

-49.81

-79.29

Standard Inds.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Standard Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.