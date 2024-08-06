The Board decided that the 127th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company would be held on Tuesday, the 6 th August, 2024 through Video Conference/other audio visual means in compliance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI and all other applicable law. This is to inform you that 127th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Tuesday, 6th August, 2024 at 3:00 PM through Video Conferencing(VC)/ other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Enclosed please find the summary of Proceedings of the AGM of the Company as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)