Standard Industries Ltd Management Discussions

TRADING DIVISION

For the Financial Year April, 2023 to March, 2024 under review, the Company has achieved a textile trading turnover of Rs.1881.48 lakhs in comparison with Rs.1567.65 lakhs for the previous financial year.

The School Uniform business is performing well and the Company proposes to reintroduce few products such as Bed Sheets, Towels, etc., along with some institutional business and we are hopeful of better performance in the coming year.

PROPERTY DIVISION & OUTLOOK

The Standard Mills Company Limited was incorporated in India in the year 1892 under the Indian Companies Act, 1882. In line with the diverse nature of its business, it had changed its name from The Standard Mills Company Limited to Standard Industries Limited, (‘the Company) in October 1989. The Company also has a Property Division which comprises assets which are in excess of business needs, which the Company would liquidate based on market conditions.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The real estate market in India continues its growth trajectory that started immediately after the first wave of Covid-19. Despite inflationary pressures, geopolitical tensions and rising interest rates, the real estate sector has maintained a cyclical upswing.

The premium residential segment continues to witness strong demand, well supported by tailwinds of demand drivers such as an increase in earning potential, a need for a better standard of living and the growing base of aspirational consumers.

With corporates encouraging employees to return to offices, interest in sustainable Grade-A offices continues to grow.

STRENGTHS

The Company is optimistic in Textile trading, as our main strength is brand image.

Mumbai, being the largest real estate market in the country is set for a major boom, which will further add to the overall surge. A new coastal road, a metro rail and a trans harbour link are among the many ongoing infrastructure projects that are meant to transform Indias commercial capital into a modern and efficient city. As these projects get completed over the next few years, new micro markets will open up in and around Mumbai, as commuting would become easier. That will boost real estate development further.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The Textile Industry has been adversely affected because of the worldwide pandemic situation.

Post the pandemic, the economy is exposed to various risks such as weakened export demand, reduced investor confidence and non-availability of raw materials.

OPPORTUNITIES & CHALLENGES

The Company largely benefits from its strong brand name. Our Textiles brand sees enormous opportunities in product and design innovations to address the changing performances of customers.

As India awaits policy reforms to pick up speed, the demand for Real Estate in a country like India should remain strong in the medium to long term.

While the management of your Company is confident of creating and exploiting the opportunities, it also finds the following challenges:

• Unanticipated delays in project approvals;

• Non-availability of accomplished and trained labour force;

• Increased cost of manpower;

• Rising cost of construction lead by increase in commodity prices;

• Growth in auxiliary infrastructure facilities; and

• Over regulated environment.

SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE

Segment-wise performance together with discussion on financial performance with reference to the operational performance has been dealt with in the Directors Report which should be treated as forming part of the Management Discussion and Analysis.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & ADEQUACIES

The Company has proper and adequate system of internal control to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use on disposition and transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

Internal control systems are supplemented by Internal Audit Reviews, coupled with guidelines and procedures updated from time to time by the Management.

Internal control systems are established to ensure that the financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial statements.