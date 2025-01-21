Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
696.84
746.07
452.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
696.84
746.07
452.35
Other Operating Income
0
0.36
0
Other Income
5.51
8.01
1.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,438.2
|103.01
|2,81,412.35
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
794.35
|59.19
|27,881.69
|72.16
|0.82
|658.28
|71.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
222.25
|15.97
|17,374.94
|618.08
|2.79
|12,384.69
|50.08
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
681
|205.74
|15,042.27
|23.01
|0.21
|249.83
|64.86
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
72.06
|82.83
|10,809
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ronak Kishor Morbia
Whole-time Director
Bhavik Jayesh Khara
Non Executive Director
Manish Kumar Singh
Independent Director
Ramakant Sharma
Independent Director
V Ravi
Independent Director
Gitanjali Rikesh Mirchandani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Latesh Shailesh Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arisinfra Solutions Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Arisinfra Solutions Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arisinfra Solutions Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 23 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arisinfra Solutions Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 23 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arisinfra Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arisinfra Solutions Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 23 Jan ‘25
Arisinfra Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.