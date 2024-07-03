iifl-logo-icon 1
132.9
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

  • Open133.4
  • Day's High133.4
  • 52 Wk High187.95
  • Prev. Close139.9
  • Day's Low132.9
  • 52 Wk Low 82.25
  • Turnover (lac)17.27
  • P/E34.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)120.08
  • Div. Yield0
Pramara Promotions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

133.4

Prev. Close

139.9

Turnover(Lac.)

17.27

Day's High

133.4

Day's Low

132.9

52 Week's High

187.95

52 Week's Low

82.25

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

120.08

P/E

34.12

EPS

4.1

Divi. Yield

0

Pramara Promotions Ltd Corporate Action

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Pramara Promotions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Pramara Promotions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:14 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.49%

Non-Promoter- 0.37%

Institutions: 0.37%

Non-Institutions: 42.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pramara Promotions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.04

6.61

1.2

1.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.94

7.79

11.16

9.67

Net Worth

31.98

14.4

12.36

10.87

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

63.48

50.06

49.16

40.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

63.48

50.06

49.16

40.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.66

1.13

0.27

0.18

View Annually Results

Pramara Promotions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pramara Promotions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rohit Lamba

Whole-time Director

Sheetal Lamba

Non Executive Director

Sanket Lamba

Independent Director

Suhail Motlekar

Independent Director

Dalpat Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vanita Pednekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pramara Promotions Ltd

Summary

Pramara Promotions Ltd was incorporated in Mumbai, Maharashtra as Essel Marketing & Promotions Private Limited, private limited company pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated on September 01, 2006 issued by the RoC, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to Pramara Promotions Private Limited on February 04, 2019. Further, Company was converted to a public limited company, pursuant and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Pramara Promotions Limited, through fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion from private company to public company dated January 04, 2023.Led by the Founder Promoter, Rohit Lamba, the Company is presently into the business of ideation, conceptualization, designing and manufacturing and marketing of promotional products and gift items across sectors, such as FMCG, QSR, pharma, beverage companies non-alcoholic and alcoholic, cosmetic, telecom, media and others. The Company help clients in promoting their products and services to customers through promotion and sales after services. It is one of the few players in promotional marketing merchandise sector, offering innovative promotional products and merchandise to help businesses promote their brand and increase sales. Since then, the Company has so far designed and manufactured around 5000 products. The Company manufacture the products under an OEM arrangement, such as water bottles, pens, etc which are branded with companys logo or design an
Company FAQs

What is the Pramara Promotions Ltd share price today?

The Pramara Promotions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹132.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pramara Promotions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pramara Promotions Ltd is ₹120.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pramara Promotions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pramara Promotions Ltd is 34.12 and 3.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pramara Promotions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pramara Promotions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pramara Promotions Ltd is ₹82.25 and ₹187.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pramara Promotions Ltd?

Pramara Promotions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 53.74%, 6 Month at -20.06%, 3 Month at -6.52% and 1 Month at -12.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pramara Promotions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pramara Promotions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.51 %

