Open₹133.4
Prev. Close₹139.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.27
Day's High₹133.4
Day's Low₹132.9
52 Week's High₹187.95
52 Week's Low₹82.25
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)120.08
P/E34.12
EPS4.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.04
6.61
1.2
1.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.94
7.79
11.16
9.67
Net Worth
31.98
14.4
12.36
10.87
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
63.48
50.06
49.16
40.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
63.48
50.06
49.16
40.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.66
1.13
0.27
0.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rohit Lamba
Whole-time Director
Sheetal Lamba
Non Executive Director
Sanket Lamba
Independent Director
Suhail Motlekar
Independent Director
Dalpat Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vanita Pednekar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pramara Promotions Ltd
Summary
Pramara Promotions Ltd was incorporated in Mumbai, Maharashtra as Essel Marketing & Promotions Private Limited, private limited company pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated on September 01, 2006 issued by the RoC, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to Pramara Promotions Private Limited on February 04, 2019. Further, Company was converted to a public limited company, pursuant and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Pramara Promotions Limited, through fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion from private company to public company dated January 04, 2023.Led by the Founder Promoter, Rohit Lamba, the Company is presently into the business of ideation, conceptualization, designing and manufacturing and marketing of promotional products and gift items across sectors, such as FMCG, QSR, pharma, beverage companies non-alcoholic and alcoholic, cosmetic, telecom, media and others. The Company help clients in promoting their products and services to customers through promotion and sales after services. It is one of the few players in promotional marketing merchandise sector, offering innovative promotional products and merchandise to help businesses promote their brand and increase sales. Since then, the Company has so far designed and manufactured around 5000 products. The Company manufacture the products under an OEM arrangement, such as water bottles, pens, etc which are branded with companys logo or design an
Read More
The Pramara Promotions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹132.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pramara Promotions Ltd is ₹120.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pramara Promotions Ltd is 34.12 and 3.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pramara Promotions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pramara Promotions Ltd is ₹82.25 and ₹187.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pramara Promotions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 53.74%, 6 Month at -20.06%, 3 Month at -6.52% and 1 Month at -12.01%.
