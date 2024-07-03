Summary

Pramara Promotions Ltd was incorporated in Mumbai, Maharashtra as Essel Marketing & Promotions Private Limited, private limited company pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated on September 01, 2006 issued by the RoC, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to Pramara Promotions Private Limited on February 04, 2019. Further, Company was converted to a public limited company, pursuant and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Pramara Promotions Limited, through fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion from private company to public company dated January 04, 2023.Led by the Founder Promoter, Rohit Lamba, the Company is presently into the business of ideation, conceptualization, designing and manufacturing and marketing of promotional products and gift items across sectors, such as FMCG, QSR, pharma, beverage companies non-alcoholic and alcoholic, cosmetic, telecom, media and others. The Company help clients in promoting their products and services to customers through promotion and sales after services. It is one of the few players in promotional marketing merchandise sector, offering innovative promotional products and merchandise to help businesses promote their brand and increase sales. Since then, the Company has so far designed and manufactured around 5000 products. The Company manufacture the products under an OEM arrangement, such as water bottles, pens, etc which are branded with companys logo or design an

