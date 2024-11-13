to consider, evaluate and approve a proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or convertible warrants and/or other securities of the company by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis, subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. To consider, evaluate and approve a proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or other securities of the company by way of preferential issue, subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e. May 08, 2024, could only partially complete the agenda items and the meeting has now been adjourned to Saturday, May 11, 2024 inter-alia to consider, evaluate and approve a proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or other securities of the company by way of preferential issue, subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024) Pramara Promotions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)