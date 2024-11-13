|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Pramara Promotions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) With reference to the captioned subject matter, we are attaching herewith the revised set of Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors, in order to correct the date of Board Meeting mentioned as November 11, 2024 instead of November 13, 2024 in the Notes to the Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Pramara Promotions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Pramara Promotions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 24, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|to consider, evaluate and approve a proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or convertible warrants and/or other securities of the company by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis, subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. To consider, evaluate and approve a proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or other securities of the company by way of preferential issue, subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e. May 08, 2024, could only partially complete the agenda items and the meeting has now been adjourned to Saturday, May 11, 2024 inter-alia to consider, evaluate and approve a proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or other securities of the company by way of preferential issue, subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024) Pramara Promotions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)
