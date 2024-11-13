iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pramara Promotions Ltd Board Meeting

132.85
(0.64%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:32:22 PM

Pramara Promotio CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Pramara Promotions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) With reference to the captioned subject matter, we are attaching herewith the revised set of Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors, in order to correct the date of Board Meeting mentioned as November 11, 2024 instead of November 13, 2024 in the Notes to the Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Pramara Promotions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202424 May 2024
Pramara Promotions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 24, 2024.
Board Meeting11 May 20242 May 2024
to consider, evaluate and approve a proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or convertible warrants and/or other securities of the company by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis, subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. To consider, evaluate and approve a proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or other securities of the company by way of preferential issue, subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e. May 08, 2024, could only partially complete the agenda items and the meeting has now been adjourned to Saturday, May 11, 2024 inter-alia to consider, evaluate and approve a proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or other securities of the company by way of preferential issue, subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024) Pramara Promotions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)

Pramara Promotio: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pramara Promotions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.