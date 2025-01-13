Pramara Promotions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.04
6.61
1.2
1.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.94
7.79
11.16
9.67
Net Worth
31.98
14.4
12.36
10.87
Minority Interest
Debt
33.69
33.3
31.34
30.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
65.71
47.7
43.7
41.2
Fixed Assets
7.48
7.75
8.82
6.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.56
0.67
0.67
0.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.03
0.06
0.16
Networking Capital
54.24
35.8
31.19
31.93
Inventories
28.44
26.18
22.66
20.44
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
18.65
15.74
19.26
11.1
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.35
5.47
5.75
6.72
Sundry Creditors
-2.35
-10.95
-15.73
-5.64
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.85
-0.64
-0.74
-0.69
Cash
3.42
3.47
2.96
2.2
Total Assets
65.7
47.72
43.7
41.2
