Pramara Promotions Ltd Balance Sheet

131
(-1.50%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:50:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Pramara Promotions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.04

6.61

1.2

1.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.94

7.79

11.16

9.67

Net Worth

31.98

14.4

12.36

10.87

Minority Interest

Debt

33.69

33.3

31.34

30.33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

65.71

47.7

43.7

41.2

Fixed Assets

7.48

7.75

8.82

6.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.56

0.67

0.67

0.69

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.03

0.06

0.16

Networking Capital

54.24

35.8

31.19

31.93

Inventories

28.44

26.18

22.66

20.44

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

18.65

15.74

19.26

11.1

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

11.35

5.47

5.75

6.72

Sundry Creditors

-2.35

-10.95

-15.73

-5.64

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.85

-0.64

-0.74

-0.69

Cash

3.42

3.47

2.96

2.2

Total Assets

65.7

47.72

43.7

41.2

Pramara Promotio : related Articles

No Record Found

No Record Found

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

