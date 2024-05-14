Pramara Promotions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 11, 2024. Pramara Promotions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024) Pramara Promotions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2024) Pramara Promotions Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 05, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results along with copy of minutes. Pramara Promotions Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05/06/2024)