Pramara Promotions Ltd Summary

Pramara Promotions Limited was incorporated in Mumbai, Maharashtra as Essel Marketing & Promotions Private Limited, a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated on September 01, 2006 issued by the RoC, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to Pramara Promotions Private Limited on February 04, 2019. Further, Company was converted to a Public Limited Company, pursuant and the name of the Company was changed to Pramara Promotions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company dated January 04, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Led by the Founder Promoter, Rohit Lamba, the Company is presently into the business of ideation, conceptualization, designing and manufacturing and marketing of promotional products and gift items across sectors, such as FMCG, QSR, pharma, beverage companies non-alcoholic and alcoholic, cosmetic, telecom, media and others. The Company manufacture the products under an OEM arrangement, such as water bottles, pens, etc which are branded with companys logo or design and used as their promotional merchandise. The product range can be broadly classified in to promotional, corporate gifting, loyalty & rewards, toy retail and OEM. The service and product offerings include manufacturing of plastic promotional products and toys, designing and manufacturing of non-plastic items from the approved vendors across categories. Besides this, it offer portfolio of corporate gifting items and promotional products across categories like plastic, steel ware, silicon rubber, paper printed, glassware, toys of all kinds, tin products, apparel and accessories, etc. The Company expanded product offerings by launching Toyworks brand. It further launched Tribeyoung brand, a private label exclusively for ecommerce with product offering of toys, sporting goods and accessories. The Company came up with an Initial Public Offer by fresh issue of 24,24,000 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10 each raising funds to Rs 15.27 Cr in September, 2023.