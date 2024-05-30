To The Members of Pramara Promotions Limited,

Report on the audit of the financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Pramara Promotions Limited ("The Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity, the Cash flow statement for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Financial Statement").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements given the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting Standard prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounting Standards ) Rule 2021 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs as at March 31, 2024, The profits/ loss, Changes in Equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with’ Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the financial Statement and Auditor Report thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation other information.

The other information comprises the information included in the Board Report of the company, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this Other Information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management for the financial statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, Changes in Equity and cash flows in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances under section 143(3) (i) of the Act

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2023, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the act

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i.The Company has does not have any pending litigations as on 31st March 2024 on its financial position in its Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii.There are no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

v. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, i.No funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities Intermediaries, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

ii. No funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities Funding Parties, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii.Based on audit procedures carried out by us, that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

vi. Pursuant to Rule 3 (1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of accounts using accounting software which has a feature of edit log i.e. recording of audit trail facility made applicable from April 01, 2023 to the company which are companies incorporated in India & accordingly, reporting under rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the Financials year ended March 31, 2024.

The company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

vii. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditor’s Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Satyaprakash Natani and Co. Chartered Accountants Firm’s Registration Number: 115438W Sd/- CA Satyaprakash Natani Partner MRN: 048091 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 24048091BKAPVX3951 Date: 30-05-2024

Annexure A to Independent Auditors’ Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date to the members of Pramara Promotions Limited ("the Company") on the Standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

i. (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment designed to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain fixed assets have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the copy of registered sale deed/transfer deed/conveyance deed provided to us and online records of State authority, we report that, the title in respect of all immovable properties, disclosed in the Financial Statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment and investment property are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance sheet date. Title deed of these properties have been mortgaged with the banker.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us , no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The management has conducted Physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such Physical verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits during the year.

v. The company has not made any investment, granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (iii)(a), (iii)(b), (iii)(c), (iii)(d), (iii)(e) and (iii)(f), of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

vi. The company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to its director or any other person, in whom director is interested under Section 185 and 186. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (iv) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

vii. The company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to maintain cost records. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vi) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, in our opinion, the company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, goods and service tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there is no income surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account

ix. (a) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender as at the balance sheet date.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the company has obtained term loans.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The company has raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (Including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the company or on the company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, report under section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4 was not required to be filed. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle- blower complaints have been received by the company during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xii. As the company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the provisions of Clause (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

xiii. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, and as represented to us by the management and disclosed in the financial statement, The company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act 2013 wherever applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a)In our opinion and based on our examination & according to the information and explanation given to us, the company’s Internal audit system is commensurate with the size of the company. xv. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

xvi. (a)The company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(b) The company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the company, the Group does not have any CICs other than the Company. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial Year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly reporting under Clause (xviii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratio ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, As per our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. Based on the examination of records of the company and information and explanations given to us the CSR is not applicable to the company Accordingly, the reporting under Clause (xx)(a) and (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xxi. The reporting under Clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Financial Statement of company. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Satya Prakash Natani & co Chartered Accountants FRN: 115438W Sd/- Satya Prakash Natani Partner MRN: 048091

Date: 30-05-2024

UDIN: 24048091BKAPVX3951

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date to the members of Pramara Promotions Limited ("the Company") on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of

Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Pramara Promotions Limited ("the Company"), as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the

"Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statement of Pramara Promotions Limited and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statement of Pramara Promotions Limited were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Satya Prakash Natani & Co Chartered Accountants FRN: 115438W

Sd/-

Satya Prakash Natani Partner Membership Number: 048091

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30-05-2024

UDIN: 24048091BKAPVX3951